SOFTBALL

Nebraska softball downs Minnesota to win Huskers' 16th straight game

  Updated
LINCOLN — Once again led by Olivia Ferrell in the circle, Nebraska defeated Minnesota 7-0 to win their 16th straight game and remain undefeated in conference play.

Ferrell pitched a complete game, struck out four and allowed three hits and walked five. Ferrell has now gone nine straight appearances giving up two or less earned runs.

Minnesota (19-16, 5-5 Big Ten) generated a little bit of action on the base paths in the third and sixth innings but Ferrell was able to work out of both jams. She lowered her ERA to 1.88.

The Huskers (31-9, 11-0) got started early offensively, with the first two runs coming on a two-run home run to right field by Sydney Gray in the first inning. In the bottom of the third, Nebraska added three more runs on an RBI single by Mya Felder and a two-run bases-clearing double by Abbie Squier.

Ybarra added a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Huskers closed out the scoring with an RBI single by Peyton Glatter in the bottom of the sixth.

The teams are back in action tomorrow afternoon with first pitch slated for 1 p.m. at Bowlin Stadium.

