Nebraska softball drops second straight game to Ohio State

Nebraska softball was unable to fend off the Ohio State offense, as they lost their second consecutive game to the Buckeyes 5-4 on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes walked it off against Big Red on a Sam Hackenbract single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

With the loss NU (34-13, 14-4 Big Ten) has dropped consecutive Big Ten series, the first time that has happened this season. After opening conference play 13-0, the Big Red have lost four of their last five league games.

Nebraska opened the scoring in the fourth inning on a failed attempted steal of second from Caitlynn Neal. Neal was able to induce a rundown, allowing Ava Bredwell — who was a pinch runner for Peyton Glatter — to score from third before Neal was tagged out.

OSU (31-13, 11-8) answered back quickly with a three-run home run in the bottom-half of the inning off the bat of Kaitlyn Coffman. It was the only mistake made by NU starter Kaylin Kinney.

Kinney responded by hitting a 2-run homer of her own in the top of the fifth to even up the score at 3-3. It was Kinney’s fourth home run of the season.

Kinney opened the bottom of the fifth inning in the circle but was pulled after giving up a leadoff single. Courtney Wallace entered in relief and allowed the runner who was on first to score thanks to a Hackenbract single. Kinney was charged with the earned run and OSU took a 4-3 lead.

Kinney pitched 4 innings, allowing seven hits, struck out 2 and gave up four earned runs. She was given a no decision.

With the Huskers down to their final three outs, Sydney Gray launched a game-tying home run to deep left field. It was her 10th of the season. While it gave NU some momentum, it wasn’t enough to hold off OSU in the bottom of the inning.

Courtney Wallace was credited with the loss and she moves to 13-6 on the season.

The final game of the series is scheduled for Sunday at 11 a.m. central time.

