Nebraska softball enters national rankings at No. 25

LINCOLN - It took an 18-game win streak for it to happen, but the Nebraska softball team finally made the
National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 on Tuesday morning.
The NFCA coaches rated NU No. 25 after its latest three-game sweep over Minnesota. The Huskers received 57 points and became the third Big Ten team in the rankings. Nebraska, 33-9 overall and 13-0 in league play, twice beat No. 23 Michigan. No. 10 Northwestern, 30-6 overall and 11-1 in the Big Ten, will not play the Huskers during the regular season.
The Huskers on Monday were ranked No. 21 by D1Softball's staff, 24th by the USA Softball/ESPN staff on Tuesday, and they're No. 27 in the RPI ratings this week. Nebraska will play two major series on the road the next two weekends at Wisconsin and at Ohio State. Both the Badgers and Buckeyes are vying for potential bids in the NCAA Tournament.
Nebraska is seeking to make its first NCAA regional since 2016. Between 2000 and 2016, NU made 16 out of 17 NCAA Tournaments, including two Women's College World Series.
Photos: Nebraska softball earns win over Iowa in first game of double-header
Nebraska's Caitlynn Neal (19) smiles with assistant coach Diane Miller after a grand slam in the first Iowa vs. Nebraska softball game in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Huskers won the game 14-1 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caitlynn Neal (19) smiles while rounding the bases on a grand slam in the first Iowa vs. Nebraska softball game in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Huskers won the game 14-1 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the first Iowa vs. Nebraska softball game in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Huskers won the game 14-1 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Courtney Wallace (23) pitches in the first Iowa vs. Nebraska softball game in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Huskers won the game 14-1 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Sydney Gray (7) throws to first to get Iowa's Denali Loecker (5) out in the first Iowa vs. Nebraska softball game in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Huskers won the game 14-1 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Billie Andrews (6) and the rest of the dugout celebrate a play in the first Iowa vs. Nebraska softball game in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Huskers won the game 14-1 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Sydney Gray (7) runs behind Iowa's Kalena Burns (50) in the first Iowa vs. Nebraska softball game in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Huskers won the game 14-1 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Ybarra (32) slides safely into home, past Iowa's Tristin Doster (2), in the first Iowa vs. Nebraska softball game in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Huskers won the game 14-1 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Breanna Vasquez (3) pitches in the first Iowa vs. Nebraska softball game in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Huskers won the game 14-1 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Billie Andrews (6) bats in the first Iowa vs. Nebraska softball game in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Huskers won the game 14-1 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Abbie Squier (8) races past Iowa's Grace Banes (23) trying to make a catch in the first Iowa vs. Nebraska softball game in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Huskers won the game 14-1 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kaylin Kinney (44) pitches in the first Iowa vs. Nebraska softball game in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Huskers won the game 14-1 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ava Bredwell (24) and Kaylin Kinney (44) celebrate winning the first Iowa vs. Nebraska softball game in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Huskers won the game 14-1 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle watches her team in the first Iowa vs. Nebraska softball game in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Huskers won the game 14-1 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Courtney Wallace (23) pitches in the first Iowa vs. Nebraska softball game in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Huskers won the game 14-1 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ava Bredwell (24) throws the ball in the first Iowa vs. Nebraska softball game in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Huskers won the game 14-1 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Denali Loecker (5) pitches in the first Iowa vs. Nebraska softball game in Lincoln on Tuesday. The Huskers won the game 14-1 in five innings.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!