Nebraska softball enters national rankings at No. 25

LINCOLN - It took an 18-game win streak for it to happen, but the Nebraska softball team finally made the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 on Tuesday morning.

The NFCA coaches rated NU No. 25 after its latest three-game sweep over Minnesota. The Huskers received 57 points and became the third Big Ten team in the rankings. Nebraska, 33-9 overall and 13-0 in league play, twice beat No. 23 Michigan. No. 10 Northwestern, 30-6 overall and 11-1 in the Big Ten, will not play the Huskers during the regular season.

The Huskers on Monday were ranked No. 21 by D1Softball's staff, 24th by the USA Softball/ESPN staff on Tuesday, and they're No. 27 in the RPI ratings this week. Nebraska will play two major series on the road the next two weekends at Wisconsin and at Ohio State. Both the Badgers and Buckeyes are vying for potential bids in the NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska is seeking to make its first NCAA regional since 2016. Between 2000 and 2016, NU made 16 out of 17 NCAA Tournaments, including two Women's College World Series.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.