Nebraska softball extends winning streak to 15 after doubleheader sweep over Iowa

LINCOLN — Both of Nebraska’s softball victories over Iowa on Tuesday were five-inning games, but for markedly different reasons.

Game 1 of the Big Ten Conference doubleheader at Bowlin Stadium ended early because the Huskers pounded out 14 hits in a 14-1 victory.

The second game was called after Iowa had finished the top of the sixth inning scoring three runs, cutting NU’s led to 8-6. But because Nebraska didn’t get to bat in the bottom of the inning, the final score was officially declared 8-3 after five innings.

Action was halted in the middle of the sixth inning because of the proximity of lightning to Bowlin Stadium. When rain began to fall and it became apparent conditions weren’t going to be suitable to continue the game, umpires and Big Ten officials called the game.

The two victories improved the Huskers to 10-0 in Big Ten play and extended their winning streak to 15 games. That’s Nebraska’s longest string of victories since 2004 as the Huskers head into a weekend home series against Minnesota that begins Friday at 5 p.m.

All 14 of Nebraska’s runs in the first game were plated with two outs. That total includes the final 11 runs, all scored in the third inning.

The Huskers had four extra-base hits in the third, with the biggest of those being a grand slam by center fielder Caitlynn Neal.

In the second game, sisters Billie and Brooke Andrews each had a home run while Sydney Gray was 3 for 4. Cam Ybarra and Mya Felder also had two hits apiece.

The home runs for the Andrews sisters marked the third time this season that both Gretna graduates had a home run in the same game. Brooke Andrews’ home run to left field hit her picture at the top of the scoreboard.

Sophomore Abbie Squier saw her 13-game hitting streak end in the second game. Iowa freshman Maggie Vasa, a Papillion-La Vista graduate, hit a first pitch, leadoff home run to left-center field off another Papio graduate, Nebraska pitcher Courtney Wallace.

Wallace earned the victory in both games to improve her record to 13-5.

Iowa (18-19, 1-9)...............000 10— 1 2 0

At Nebraska (29-9, 9-0)......30(11) 0x—14 14 1

W-Courtney Wallace (12-5). L-Breanna Vasquez (6-10). 2B-N, Cam Ybarra, Brooke Andrews. 3B-N, Ava Bredwell. HR-I, Kalena Burns. N, Caitlynn Neal.

Iowa (18-20, 1-10).................110 10—3 6 3

At Nebraska (30-9, 10-0)........222 20—8 12 1

W-Courtney Wallace (13-5). L-Emma Henderson (0-1). 2B-N, Sydney Gray, Mya Felder. HR-I, Maggie Vasa; N, Billie Andrews, Brooke Andrews.

