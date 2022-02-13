Nebraska softball falls after five-run sixth inning by South Dakota State

South Dakota State used a five-run sixth inning to rally past Nebraska 6-2 Sunday at the UNI-Dome Classic.
Nebraska led 2-0 after Abbie Squier hit a two-run homer in the third inning.
But in the sixth, Mia Jarecki scored the tying run and fellow Papillion-La Vista grad Brooke Dumont hit a go-ahead double before Cylie Halvorson delivered a three-run home run.
Squier and Olivia Ferrell each had two hits for Nebraska, which went 2-3 for the weekend. Ferrell took the loss in relief of Courtney Wallace.
South Dakota State (3-2) 000 105 0 - 6 7 1
Nebraska (2-3) 002 000 0 - 2 7 1
W: Hardin, 1-0. L: Ferrell, 0-2. 2B: SDSU, Dumont, Culver. HR: NU, Squier; SDSU, Halvorson.
