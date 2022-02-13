 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska softball falls after five-run sixth inning by South Dakota State
0 Comments
topical
SOFTBALL

Nebraska softball falls after five-run sixth inning by South Dakota State

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is Nebraska softball's 2022 schedule.

South Dakota State used a five-run sixth inning to rally past Nebraska 6-2 Sunday at the UNI-Dome Classic.

Nebraska led 2-0 after Abbie Squier hit a two-run homer in the third inning.

But in the sixth, Mia Jarecki scored the tying run and fellow Papillion-La Vista grad Brooke Dumont hit a go-ahead double before Cylie Halvorson delivered a three-run home run.

Squier and Olivia Ferrell each had two hits for Nebraska, which went 2-3 for the weekend. Ferrell took the loss in relief of Courtney Wallace.

South Dakota State (3-2) 000 105 0 - 6 7 1

Nebraska (2-3) 002 000 0 - 2 7 1

W: Hardin, 1-0. L: Ferrell, 0-2. 2B: SDSU, Dumont, Culver. HR: NU, Squier; SDSU, Halvorson.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert