Nebraska softball falls after five-run sixth inning by South Dakota State

South Dakota State used a five-run sixth inning to rally past Nebraska 6-2 Sunday at the UNI-Dome Classic.

Nebraska led 2-0 after Abbie Squier hit a two-run homer in the third inning.

But in the sixth, Mia Jarecki scored the tying run and fellow Papillion-La Vista grad Brooke Dumont hit a go-ahead double before Cylie Halvorson delivered a three-run home run.

Squier and Olivia Ferrell each had two hits for Nebraska, which went 2-3 for the weekend. Ferrell took the loss in relief of Courtney Wallace.