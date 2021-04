LINCOLN — Wisconsin scored three runs in the top of the first and maintained that lead as the Badgers downed Nebraska 6-4 Friday in the opener of a weekend series.

Nebraska got solo homers from Rylie Unzicker and Peyton Glatter, but Wisconsin held at least a two-run lead throughout the game.

Courtney Wallace took the loss for the Huskers.​

Nebraska and Wisconsin will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at noon.