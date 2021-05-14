 Skip to main content
Nebraska softball falls to Northwestern
Nebraska softball falls to Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern built an early lead by scoring five runs in the second inning on the way to a 6-1 win over Nebraska.

The loss brought an end to NU pitcher Courtney Wallace's three-game winning streak. Wallace also lost her 21-inning scoreless streak when Northwestern's Morgan Newport hit a lead-off home run in the second inning.

The Wildcats got a two-run home run three batters latter and added a pair of two-out RBI singles to lead 5-0 after the second inning.

The Huskers (21-20) scored their only run in the top of the sixth off a solo homer from Tristen Edwards. The senior reached base in all of her plate appearances for the 10th time this season. 

Nebraska and Northwestern continue their series Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. 

