Nebraska softball falls to Ohio State

Ohio State scored all of its runs with two outs as the Buckeyes downed Nebraska 6-2 Friday.

The big blow was a five-run fourth inning. In that inning against NU pitcher Olivia Ferrell, Ohio State got a pair of two-run singles sandwiched around a bases-loaded walk.

The Huskers mounted a seventh-inning threat, scoring on Peyton Glatter's two-run double to left. But after that, Ohio State pitcher Lexie Handley got a strikeout and flyout to end the game.

Abbie Squier had two of the five hits for Nebraska, which has dropped three of its last four after winning 18 straight. Nebraska is second in the Big Ten standings, behind 16-2 Northwestern.

Nebraska and Ohio State will meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday.