Nebraska softball falls to Wisconsin in first game of doubleheader

Nebraska softball’s winning streak has come to an end following a 3-2 walk-off loss against Wisconsin in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader in Madison.

The streak lasted 18 games and is tied for the second longest in program history.

Ally Miklesh played hero for the Badgers with a walk-off single into left field.

The Husker offense was quiet for much of the game, mustering just two runs on five hits. They opened the scoring in the top of the third inning on an RBI double by Billie Andrews that knocked in Brooke Andrews.

Wisconsin answered back in the fourth inning by playing small ball. Two safety squeezes by the Badgers gave them a 2-1 lead.

NU answered back in the top of the sixth to even the game up on an RBI single by Mya Felder, before the Badgers walked it off the next inning.

Huskers starter Olivia Ferrell wasn’t as sharp as she has been in past outings. She pitched six innings, walking eight and allowing three earned runs. She moves to 17-5 on the season.

The Huskers pick up their first conference loss off the year and move to 33-10 and 13-1 in Big Ten play.​

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.