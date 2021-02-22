Nebraska softball filled with competitive energy days before season opener

Revelle said competition for playing time has been so fierce that multiple players have earned the chance to play at catcher and the corner infield and outfield spots.

“We have a lot of competing going on,” Revelle said. “If you look at opening day, you’re going to see three or four positions that are going to hold steady as we go.

“But then you’re going to see four or five positions that we’re going to be rotating people in and out because people have earned playing time instead of just by default.”

The Huskers plan on using a two-catcher system this season, and first and third base will be rotated in early games. Revelle said “if someone separates themselves” in early action, those players could secure more consistent spots in the starting lineup.

Nebraska, like most Big Ten teams, hasn't had outdoor practice time because of the snowy winter. Revelle and her staff have focused on how they’ve used the time that normally would have been used for games and practices during the past 11 months.

“You could say it would set us back, but I actually think it sprung us forward,” Revelle said. “Everybody else was shut down. We took about two weeks where we just grieved the loss of the season. Then we got back to work to whatever we could work on.