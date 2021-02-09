Nebraska softball gets its schedule — 17 days before the season starts

The Nebraska softball team finally has its schedule — 17 days before the season is set to start.

The Big Ten is playing a 44-game conference-only schedule this spring due to the pandemic. The Huskers will play every other Big Ten team multiple times, and there will be no postseason conference tournament.

The entire conference will open the season in Leesburg, Florida, the weekend of Feb. 26. The Huskers will play three straight days of doubleheaders during that opening weekend against Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State.

The Big Ten will then take a week off before returning to Florida on March 11. The Huskers will play two three-game series that weekend against Michigan and Purdue, with doubleheaders on Thursday and Saturday and single games on Friday and Sunday.

After another week off, the Huskers will then play four-game series every weekend with doubleheaders on Saturdays. They will play at home against Penn State (March 26-28), Illinois (April 9-11), Wisconsin (April 23-25) and Maryland (April 30-May 2). Road trips include Rutgers (April 2-4), Minnesota (April 16-18), Iowa (May 7-9) and Northwestern (May 14-16).