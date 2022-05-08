Nebraska softball gets walk-off win against Indiana, No. 2 seed in Big Ten

LINCOLN — As it has done for much of the season, Nebraska found a way to win.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, Mya Felder worked a full count then smacked a single up the middle to beat Indiana 5-4 in the regular-season finale to send 1,318 home happy. The also win clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament, capping NU's most successful regular season in eight years.

“Really focusing on my plan in the last at-bat was key,” said Felder, who was swarmed on the field as the dugout emptied after her hit. “It was so much fun. Then being out there and everyone running around, that’s probably a moment you’ll never forget.”

Afterward, an emotional Rhonda Revelle expressed her feelings for the team that won the most regular-season games since 2014.

“Happy for our players and proud of them,” the coach said. “I don’t apologize for the emotion here. It’s really not even about this game, it’s all of it.”

Nebraska took a 4-3 lead into the top of the seventh before Indiana tied it after Brianna Copeland scored on a groundout to shortstop. That came after the Huskers worked back from a 3-2 deficit in the bottom of the fifth.

Billie Andrews smoked a solo homer to left-center field to tie the game up. It was her 19th home run of the season and first since April 12.

Two batters later, Sydney Gray hit her 11th home run of the season over the scoreboard in left field to give the Huskers a 4-3 lead. It was the 74th long ball of the season for NU, breaking the program record.

Nebraska (37-14, 17-5 Big Ten) jumped to a 2-0 lead thanks to Cam Ybarra's third-inning homer and an RBI single by Peyton Glatter in the fourth.

Indiana (27-21, 10-13) then took the lead in the top of the fifth on a three-run home run by Brittany Ford before Nebraska answered in the bottom half of the inning.

Courtney Wallace (15-6) got the win. The senior from Papillion-La Vista, possibly in her last performance at Bowlin Stadium, pitched the eighth and didn’t allow a run.

Kaylin Kinney got the start, going five innings. She allowed three unearned runs, struck out five and walked one. Olivia Ferrell went two innings and gave up the tying run in the seventh, though it was also unearned.

NU now moves onto the Big Ten tournament in East Lansing, Michigan. In addition to clinching the No. 2 seed, the Huskers also received a first-round bye. Their first game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, when they'll take on the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 10 game.

“Our expectation is to play hard and fight for our life,” Revelle said.

Indiana (27-21, 10-13) 000 030 10 — 4 5 1

At Nebraska (37-14, 17-5) 001 120 01 — 5 13 2

W: Wallace, 15-6. L: Foor, 1-5. 2B: I, Bassett. NU, Squier. HR: I, Ford. NU, Bi. Andrews. Ybarra. Gray.

