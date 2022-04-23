Nebraska softball is swept by Wisconsin in a doubleheader

The Nebraska offense was quiet for most of Saturday resulting in a Wisconsin sweep of the doubleheader in Madison.

The first game saw Wisconsin walk-off Nebraska 3-2, resulting in Nebraska’s 18-game winning streak coming to an end. The streak is tied for the second-longest in program history.

Ally Miklesh played hero for the Badgers with a walk-off single into left field.

The Husker offense mustered just two runs on five hits. They opened the scoring in the top of the third inning on an RBI double by Billie Andrews that knocked in Brooke Andrews.

Wisconsin answered back in the fourth inning by playing small ball. Two safety squeezes by the Badgers gave them a 2-1 lead.

NU responded in the top of the sixth to even the game up on an RBI single by Mya Felder, before the Badgers walked it off the next inning.

Huskers starter Olivia Ferrell wasn’t as sharp as she has been in past outings. She pitched six innings, walking eight and allowing three earned runs. She moves to 17-5 on the season.

The lack of offense and subpar pitching continued into the second game, with Wisconsin winning 5-2 and never getting threatened by NU.

Wisconsin opened the scoring in the second inning on an RBI single off the bat of Skylar Sirdashney. The Badgers added three more runs in the next inning on a triple, infield single and a sac-fly.

The Huskers bats began to wake up toward the end of the game. In the top of the fifth Peyton Glatter knocked in Abbie Squier on a double to right field to cut the deficit to three. In the sixth the Huskers tacked on another run on an RBI single from Mya Felder to make it 4-2.

Wisconsin got a run back in the bottom of the sixth thanks to an error by right fielder Brooke Andrews.

The Huskers tried to put some offense together in the top of the seventh, getting runners on second and third with no outs, but stranded them there.

NU starter Courtney Wallace was credited with the loss. She gave up four earned runs and walked four. She moves to 13-5 on the season.

Wisconsin starter Maddie Schwartz pitched all 14 innings for Wisconsin and shut down one of the best offenses in the country. Between the two games she struck out two, walked three, allowed 13 hits and gave up four earned runs. After today, she moves to 20-5 on the season.

As a team NU moves to 33-11 overall and 13-2 in the Big Ten. The losses today were the first since March 15, when they were swept by San Diego in a doubleheader.

NU is back in action at Ohio State for a three-game series starting on Friday at 5 p.m. ​

