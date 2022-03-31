Nebraska softball might be a 'work in progress,' but the Huskers have still found success

LINCOLN — There hasn’t been one defining play, inning, game or series this season to which Nebraska softball coaches can point and definitively say this is where things started looking up for the Huskers.

That’s because there have been so many little moments — even in the middle of games — where coach Rhonda Revelle can see the progress in NU’s first full season since 2019.

For that reason, Revelle prefers not to use the word rebuild when talking about how the Huskers have built a 22-9 record through the first weekend of Big Ten play.

“We’re a work in progress,” Revelle said. “I like the way we’re working and even able to find positive steps even after a game we lost. We’re more like building in progress.”

There's another reason Revelle looks at this season as basically starting from scratch, not rebuilding, after COVID-19 wrecked the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Just four players on the Nebraska's roster — pitchers Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace, catcher Anni Raley and outfielder Peyton Glatter — were also on the 2019 team.

“It all started in the summer where because of COVID we could work with players virtually,” Revelle said. "Six player Zoomed in every week and the topic was all things leadership. Three of those six (Ferrell, Wallace and Karlee Seevers) are now captains, and the other three are good candidates to be captains in the future.”

Revelle said it’s been enjoyable to see this group come together — even after a 2-3 start and following a strong showing at the Cal State Fullerton/Long Beach State tournament with a pair of losses to unheralded San Diego.

“After that first weekend we told them that they were doing a lot of things right,” Revelle said. “The biggest thing is that we had to learn how to win again consistently. We as a coaching staff understood there’s still some transition going on, but now that momentum and confidence is starting to build.”

That winning aura is showing up both on and off the field. Revelle said the pitching staff has become a cohesive unit in which each player is happy for the success of the others. Then there was last week's doubleheader sweep at conference mainstay Michigan in which the Huskers won both games in different ways.

The second game was a come-from-behind victory after the Wolverines jumped to a 4-0 first inning lead. This is where an in-game building block came to life.

“We just chipped away, didn’t panic and came back to work,” Revelle said. “That told me that this team is focused on the task in front of them.”

One of the Huskers hitters went to the plate for her second at-bat after getting a hit the first time up. When the count got to 3 and 2, Revelle said the player had just one thought — don’t strike out. She did.

When sharing that moment with Revelle, they figured out a way to make sure that didn’t happen again in the game.

“I just told her to split that to what you want to happen,” Revelle said. “In her next at-bat she had an RBI. In-game moments like that is where we’re learning how to think and make those kinds of adjustments.”

After sweeping the doubleheader from the Wolverines, the Huskers carried that momentum into 15-0, 5-inning win over Creighton Tuesday night. Now Nebraska looks to extend its seven-game winning streak this weekend during a three-game series against Rutgers at Bowlin Stadium.

Rutgers is 23-12 after an 11-3, 5-inning victory Tuesday over Monmouth. The Scarlet Knights are 1-2 in Big Ten play after opening a series against Minnesota with a 9-2 victory before losing 11-7 and 10-3.

“Looking at them on paper they’re off to a pretty good start,” Revelle said. “... They’re stealing a lot of bases and hitting for a pretty good average.”

The Huskers and Scarlet Knights will open the series Friday at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Saturday game at 1 p.m. and the series finale Sunday at noon.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.