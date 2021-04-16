 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska softball opens series against Minnesota wit a loss
0 comments
topical
SOFTBALL

Nebraska softball opens series against Minnesota wit a loss

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Abby Barmore discuss Husker baseball bidding to be a post-season host and how they project at this point. The crew looks at roster additions for Fred Hoiberg and company. Finally they look at Husker spring football developments ahead of an open practice on Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning for an 8-7 win over Nebraska on Friday night in the opening game of their weekend series.

Nebraska trailed 4-1 before scoring six times in the top of the fifth. Peyton Glatter's two-run double and Brooke Andrews' RBI single capped that rally.

Minnesota pulled within 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth. In the seventh, the Gophers loaded the bases with no outs after two walks and a single. MaKenna Partain followed with a single to right that brought home the tying run and on the play the winning run scored on a throwing error.

Glatter finished the night with three RBIs, while pitcher Courtney Wallace scored twice.

The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at noon.​

The head coaches of Nebraska athletics

1 of 19

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert