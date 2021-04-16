Nebraska softball opens series against Minnesota wit a loss

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning for an 8-7 win over Nebraska on Friday night in the opening game of their weekend series.

Nebraska trailed 4-1 before scoring six times in the top of the fifth. Peyton Glatter's two-run double and Brooke Andrews' RBI single capped that rally.

Minnesota pulled within 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth. In the seventh, the Gophers loaded the bases with no outs after two walks and a single. MaKenna Partain followed with a single to right that brought home the tying run and on the play the winning run scored on a throwing error.

Glatter finished the night with three RBIs, while pitcher Courtney Wallace scored twice.

The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at noon.​

