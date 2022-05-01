Nebraska softball run-rules Ohio State with its best performance of weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In their best offensive performance in two weeks, Nebraska looked like the team that won 18 games in a row during Sunday’s 9-1 five-inning victory over Ohio State.

The Huskers (35-13, 15-4 Big Ten) dropped the first two games of the series against the Buckeyes (31-14, 11-9), but responded with their second win in six games. Their nine runs Sunday were more than they scored in the first two games of the series (six).

Like it did during the winning streak, NU's offense jumped on the board early. This time it was Peyton Glatter's two-run home run in the top of the first.

The Huskers continued to light up OSU starter Lexie Handley in the third inning. Mya Felder roped a two-run double to right-center to extend NU's lead to 4-0. The junior, one of the Huskers' best and most consistent hitters this season, finished with four RBIs.

The Huskers added two more runs in the inning on a Sydney Gray single.

An infield single got the Buckeyes on the board in the bottom of the third, but that’s all they could manage off Oliva Ferrell. The senior from Elkhorn South worked out of a few jams throughout the game, but never allowed OSU to gain any traction.

Ferrell scattered seven hits, gave up one earned run and struck out five to improve to 18-6.

The Huskers scored again in the top of the fourth on another two-run double from Felder, who scored on an Abbie Squier single to make it 9-1.

It was the best overall performance from the Huskers since April 16, when they run-ruled Minnesota 11-0. For a team that has dropped it past two series, Sunday provided momentum as NU plays one more regular-season series before the postseason gets underway.

NU will host Indiana at Bowlin Stadium for a three-game series starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

More to come on Omaha.com/sports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.