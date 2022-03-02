Nebraska softball’s Abbie Squier has become of the Huskers' most impactful players

LINCOLN — After spending her freshman year primarily in a reserve role, sophomore outfielder Abbie Squier has become one of the Huskers most impactful players — on offense and defense.

After starting 10 games in all of 2021, the Lincoln Southwest grad has started all 13 this season for 8-5 Nebraska. Squier’s .432 average is second on the team, and her 37 at-bats are more than the 35 she had in 2021, when she hit .143.

Coach Rhonda Revelle hasn’t been surprised by Squier’s improvement. She credits it to the effort Squier puts in every day, even if she may be going through a slump.

“She is very systematic in how she goes about her work and how she approaches the game,” Revelle said.

The work ethic started in high school, when Squier spent her offseasons training and working toward her goal of playing college softball.

“I took note of areas in my game where I wanted to improve,” she said. “Every offseason I work with intention and don’t waste days. ... My junior season when we won state is when I really started to think that’s what I wanted to do and could do it.”

Now playing ­— and succeeding ­— for the team she grew up watching has been “amazing.”

“I’ve always dreamt of playing for the Huskers," she said. "When I got the opportunity, I couldn’t turn it down.”

Her work ethic hasn't changed at Nebraska, either. Whether on the field or watching video, she is always finding ways to get better.

And like high school, the effort is yielding results.

“It’s a really hard number to attain because it’s hard to hit at this level,” Revelle said of Squier's batting average. “But again, I am not surprised because the kid does not take a day off.”

Squier’s goal coming into the season was to get off to a strong start. But she acknowledged that she tries not to look at her stats too much, as the team's results are what she’s most concerned with.

“Our goal this season is to make it to postseason,” she said. “Just to compete and continue to grow this culture we have going on right now. I know we have a really competitive bunch of girls, so we want to win. That’s my biggest focus.”

With the home opener at 5 p.m. Thursday against Wichita State, Squier is excited to go back out at Bowlin Stadium in front of Husker fans — including her family and friends. With that excitement, Squier says, also comes a responsibility every time she pulls on the Nebraska jersey.

“Especially being from Lincoln, I am representing the university, my teammates, my family and even the state of Nebraska,” she said. “I wear it with pride, and I know I have a big responsibility to represent a lot of people, not just myself.”

The Huskers also take on Wichita State at 2:30 p.m. and South Dakota State at 5 p.m. Friday. Nebraska will finish the weekend against South Dakota State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I’m super excited,” she said. “I also know the weather is supposed to be pretty nice.” ​

