SOFTBALL

Nebraska softball shuts out North Texas at NCAA tournament

STILLWATER, Okla. — Nebraska's offense led the charge for much of the regular season.

The postseason has belong to the pitchers.

Olivia Ferrell didn't allow a run over 5 1/3 innings, and Courtney Wallace was spotless the rest of the way in helping lead the Husker softball team to a 3-0 win against North Texas in the opening game of the Stillwater Regional on Friday at Oklahoma State's Cowgirl Stadium.

Nebraska will play the winner of No. 7 Oklahoma State-Fordham at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Nebraska plated two runs in the bottom of the first after the first two batters, Billie Andrews and Cam Ybarra. Andrews scored on a throwing error and Ybarra later scored on an infield groundout.

The Huskers (41-14) added to the lead on an RBI single from Kaylin Kinney in the fourth inning.

That was enough run support for Ferrell and Wallace.

Ferrell, who won her 20th game, struck out six and allowed just two hits. Wallace allowed just one hit and got a key double play to end the sixth.

In four postseason games — three Big Ten tournament contests and Friday's game — NU pitchers have a allowed a combined three runs.

