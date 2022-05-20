Nebraska softball shuts out North Texas at NCAA tournament

Clark Grell
Lincoln Journal Star
STILLWATER, Okla. — Nebraska's offense led the charge for much of the regular season.
The postseason has belong to the pitchers.
Olivia Ferrell didn't allow a run over 5 1/3 innings, and Courtney Wallace was spotless the rest of the way in helping lead the Husker softball team to a 3-0 win against North Texas in the opening game of the Stillwater Regional on Friday at Oklahoma State's Cowgirl Stadium.
Nebraska will play the winner of No. 7 Oklahoma State-Fordham at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Nebraska plated two runs in the bottom of the first after the first two batters, Billie Andrews and Cam Ybarra. Andrews scored on a throwing error and Ybarra later scored on an infield groundout.
The Huskers (41-14) added to the lead on an RBI single from Kaylin Kinney in the fourth inning.
That was enough run support for Ferrell and Wallace.
Ferrell, who won her 20th game, struck out six and allowed just two hits. Wallace allowed just one hit and got a key double play to end the sixth.
In four postseason games — three Big Ten tournament contests and Friday's game — NU pitchers have a allowed a combined three runs.
Photos: Nebraska softball NCAA tournament regional vs. North Texas
Nebraska's Sydney Gray (7) bats in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska is introduced ahead of the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Olivia Ferrell (39) pitches in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caitlynn Neal (19) makes a catch for an out in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Billie Andrews (6) races to second in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Texas' Ashley Peters (44) pitches in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle challenges a call in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Peyton Glatter (13) is tagged out at second by North Texas' Cierra Simon (9) in front of North Texas' Mikayla Smith (4) in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Sydney Gray (7), Cam Ybarra (32) and Mya Felder (5) arm up ahead of the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Ybarra (32) and Billie Andrews (6) warm up ahead of the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anni Raley (33), Courtney Wallace (23) and Karlee Seevers (30) talk ahead of the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Billie Andrews (6) throws to first in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Peyton Glatter (13) celebrates a play in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Abbie Squier (8) and Caitlynn Neal (19) miss a ball hit to the wall in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Texas' Mikayla Smith (4) throws to first after getting Nebraska's Brooke Andrews (27) out at second in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Courtney Wallace (23) warms up with her teammates behind her during a break in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Courtney Wallace (23) pitches in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brooke Andrews (27) rounds third in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Texas' Lexi Cobb (00) throws the ball infield in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts, the Nebraska Athletic Director, right, and Keith Zimmer, an Executive Associate Athletic Director, watch the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Olivia Ferrell (39) and Ava Bredwell (24) talk with Lori Sippel, the Nebraska associate head coach, in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Olivia Ferrell (39) pitches in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Texas' Skylar Savage (21) pitches in the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Texas fans watch the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Courtney Wallace (23) and Anni Raley (33) hug following the North Texas vs. Nebraska NCAA tournament regional softball game at Oklahoma State University on Friday. The Huskers won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
