Nebraska softball splits opening-day doubleheader against Indiana
SOFTBALL

  Updated
LEESBURG, Fla. — Billie Andrews' two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Nebraska softball team its first win of the season, a 4-2 victory over Indiana on Friday.

It was the first career hit for the freshman from Gretna as her hit to right field broke a 2-2 tie.

Indiana led 2-1 before the Huskers scored an unearned run in the fifth, taking advantage of two walks and two errors.

Courtney Wallace pitched six innings to earn the win. She also had two of NU's four hits. Freshman Kaylin Kinney pitched a perfect seventh for the save.

Nebraska split the doubleheader with Indiana as the Hoosiers won the opener 3-1. Tristen Edwards homered in the fourth inning to give Nebraska a 1-0 lead before the Hoosiers rallied. Edwards had two of NU's three hits in the opener as she also doubled.

Nebraska will play Michigan State in a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

