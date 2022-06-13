Nebraska softball star Courtney Wallace returning for one more year

LINCOLN — Nebraska softball on Monday received a big boost for its 2023 season when Courtney Wallace, one of the team's top pitchers, announced on Twitter she was returning for one more year.

"I have 365 days left in my athletic career, and there is no place like home," Wallace said in a 40-second video produced by Nebraska Athletics.

A team captain and Papillion-La Vista graduate, Wallace finished 17-8 — with a 3.12 earned run average — for a Husker team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2022. She won a Rawlings Gold Glove Award for her defense, had four saves, and also batted in eight runs. Because the NCAA canceled the 2020 spring sports season due to the COVID pandemic, Wallace had one more season to compete and chose to use it with the Huskers.

"We have built something pretty amazing here over the past year and I could not pass up the opportunity to come back and play for my home state," Wallace said in a NU release. "I am really excited to get back on the field with my teammates and coaches and enjoy every moment of my final year."

Husker coach Rhonda Revelle said Wallace instills "confidence, belief and energy" in her NU teammates.

"To have her presence, talent and voice back in the locker room and on the field next year adds to the momentum from the success of the 2022 season and creates even more optimism for the 2023 campaign," Revelle said. "This is wonderful news for the Nebraska softball program."

And perhaps vital. NU's other primary starting pitcher, Olivia Ferrell, just exhausted her eligibility. Had Wallace retired, or transferred to another school, Nebraska would have for sure been looking in the transfer portal for replacements.

As it stands, Wallace, along with junior-to-be Kaylin Kinney, can be a decent 1-2 pitching combo for the Huskers. In 21 appearances, Kinney had a 3.46 ERA and finished with a 4-1 record.

It's possible, too, NU will scour the transfer portal for a pitching addition, especially one who may have played high school softball in the state. At one time, Nebraska's pitching seemed set for four years when the nation's No. 1 prep pitcher, Papio's Jordy Bahl, was committed to Nebraska. She decommitted in summer 2019 and flipped to Oklahoma, where she won a national title last week.

