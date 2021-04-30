Nebraska softball sweeps doubleheader from Maryland

LINCOLN — Billie Andrews and Cam Ybarra each hit two-run home runs in the fifth inning as Nebraska rallied in the second game to sweep a Big Ten doubleheader from Maryland on Friday, 2-1 and 4-3.

Nebraska trailed 3-0 with two outs in the fifth before Andrews hit her homer to left center. After an intentional walk to Tristen Edwards, Ybarra gave NU the lead with her homer to right.

Courtney Wallace pitched into the sixth inning for the win, while Olivia Ferrell retired all five batters she faced for her second save.

Ferrell also threw a three-hitter in the opener. She retired 13 in a row before allowing a two-out single in the seventh. She got the final out on a lineout.

Andrews also homered in the opener, but it was tied 1-1 in the fourth. That's when Anni Raley singled home Edwards for what proved to be the deciding run.

Nebraska and Maryland will play again at 3 p.m. Saturday.​