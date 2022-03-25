Nebraska softball sweeps doubleheader from No. 19 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nebraska used the long ball to sweep a doubleheader from No. 19 Michigan in their Big Ten softball opener.

Ava Bredwell hit a two-run homer as NU won the opener 3-2, then three Huskers homered in a 7-4 win in the nightcap.

Bredwell's homer in the third inning helped NU grab a 3-0 lead. Olivia Ferrell picked the win, while Courtney Wallace recorded the last five outs for the save.

Nebraska then erased a 4-0 deficit in the second game as Billie Andrews and Cam Ybarra hit solo homers in the third and Syndey Gray added a go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth.

Wallace overcame a shaky first inning and shut down Michigan the rest of the way as she threw a six-hitter.

Nebraska and Michigan finish their series at 1 p.m. Saturday.

