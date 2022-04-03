Nebraska softball sweeps Rutgers, extends winning streak to 10 games

LINCOLN — Kaylin Kinney did a little bit of everything in Nebraska’s 9-0 five-inning win that extended the Huskers' winning streak to 10.

The starting pitcher tossed a one-hitter with four strikeouts. She also opened the scoring with a three-run second-inning homer that smacked off the face of the scoreboard in left field.

“I think starting the first inning pitching and realizing that I got the first out and just settling in made me even more comfortable at the plate,” Kinney said. “So, I’d say pitching kind of got everything working.”

It was Kinney's first complete game for NU (25-9, 5-0 Big Ten) in her second start of the season. Coach Rhonda Revelle said Kinney will continue to see playing time.

“I think we’ve got a pitching staff that at any time can do really good work for us,” Revelle said. “You’ll see Kaylin again.”

Mya Felder also left the yard with a three-run home run in the third inning to extend the Huskers’ lead to five. After a Rutgers (23-15, 1-5) error and a hit by pitch, NU had runners on first and second for Kinney, who roped a single into right which plated another run and gave Kinney four RBIs on the afternoon.

After a walk loaded the bases, Cam Ybarra singled, knocking in two more, to make it 8-0 after three innings.

Nebraska added another run in the bottom of the fourth on a throwing error before Kinney closed the series with a perfect fifth inning.

“I just try and stay calm and collected,” Kinney said. “I know my defense is going to work. I know that (Anni Raley) behind the plate, or whoever’s catching me, has got my back. So I just try and spin it through the zone and just do what I do.”

Much like Sunday, the Huskers rolled all weekend. On Friday, NU erupted for 12 runs to beat the Scarlet Knights 12-4 in six innings.

Leading the charge that game was Abbie Squier, who hit a pair of home runs. Brooke Andrews added a three-run homer as well.

Saturday was a pitchers duel, with Olivia Ferrell picking up her 13th win of the season in a 2-1 win. She struck out six and giving up one unearned run in five innings with Courtney Wallace finishing the final two scoreless frames.

Nebraska’s offense came courtesy of two bases-loaded walks — one from Billie Andrews and one from Peyton Glatter. Billie Andrews, who entered the weekend leading Division I with 17 home runs, went 0-1 with 10 walks in the series.

While the Huskers continue to win, Revelle preached the importance of focusing on the current game and not the record.

“We’re 1-0 today,” she said. “And so that’s how we're doing this thing. We’re doing it one pitch at a time, one game at a time.”

Next up, the Huskers open up a three-game set at Michigan State on Friday.

