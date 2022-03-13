 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Nebraska softball trounces Long Beach State to earn a split

  • Updated
  • 0

Billie Andrews was 3 for 5 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs as Nebraska trounced tournament host Long Beach State 9-0 to earn a split on Sunday.

Olivia Ferrell scattered four hits in seven scoreless innings and struck out 10 batters to earn her ninth win of the season.

Nebraska (15-7) led 1-0 going into the fifth when the Huskers scored on Cam Ybarra's triple, Sydney Gray's double and Courtney Wallace's single.

Andrews made it 5-0 when she hit her 14th homer of the season, then capped the scoring with a three-run triple in the seventh. Mya Felder also hit a solo homer in the seventh.

Nebraska dropped its opener 7-3 to Central Florida as the Huskers committed five errors.

The Huskers pulled within 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth as they got RBI hts from Cam Ybarra, Sydney Gray and Mya Felder. But the Knights answered with runs in the final two innings.

The Huskers will travel to San Diego for a doubleheader on Tuesday.

