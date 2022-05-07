Nebraska softball uses five-run third powers Huskers to win over Indiana

Courtney Wallace threw a four-hitter, and Nebraska took advantage of five Indiana errors in a 7-2 win Saturday.

Nebraska took control by scoring five runs, all with two outs, in the third inning.

Sydney Gray brought home the first run with a single, then two more scored when Indiana's shortstop made an error on Peyton Glatter's grounder. Abbie Squier doubled home another run, and she later stole home after another Hoosier error.

Nebraska tacked on two more in the sixth as the Huskers scored on an error and a Cam Ybarra groundout. Six of the seven runs Indiana allowed were unearned.

Meanwhile, Wallace turned in a solid outing as she earned her 14th win while striking out five. Squier led the offense with a pair of doubles.

With the win, the Huskers are alone in second place in the Big Ten standings with a 16-5 mark. Northwestern leads at 18-4, while Illinois is third at 15-6. Nebraska will play its regular-season finale at noon Sunday.