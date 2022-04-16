Nebraska softball wins 17th straight as Huskers run-rule Minnesota

LINCOLN ­— Nebraska’s undefeated streak lives on, as NU softball run-ruled Minnesota 11-0 in five innings on Saturday afternoon.

This win marks Nebraska’s (32-9, 12-0) 17th straight win and it came in front of a season-high crowd of 1,276 at Bowlin Stadium. This was also Nebraska’s 12th run-rule win this season.

“The crowd was amazing,” NU coach Rhonda Revelle said.

The offense got going early thanks to a two-run double by Caitlynn Neal in the bottom of the second to give NU a 2-0 lead. Neal added a two-run home run in the third inning. This performance comes after her grand slam on Tuesday received national attention. She finished with six RBIs, a new career-high for the sophomore.

“You know some days it just seems like you’re seeing the ball really big and really bright,” Revelle said, “and it seemed like that kind of day for her.”

Cam Ybarra continued the scoring in the third inning by reaching home on an error by Minnesota's first baseman. Ava Bredwell added an RBI single before Neal’s homer. Brooke Andrews capped off the Huskers' six-run third inning with a two-run home run that hit off the scoreboard in left field.

NU closed out their scoring with three runs in the fourth inning that came courtesy of a two-run double by Neal and an error by the Golden Gophers.

The bottom of the lineup produced big for the Huskers on Saturday, with the seven, eight and nine hitters combining to go 8-9 at the plate with eight RBIs. The production coming from the bottom of the order has taken giant steps forward since they met with assistant Diane Miller on March 15th, the last day Nebraska lost and just four days before their winning streak began.

“I actually sat in on that meeting and listened,” Revelle said. “And they really took it to heart. They have increased their batting average by almost 150 points since the 15th of March collectively as a unit.”

To complement the offense's performance, Kaylin Kinney was fantastic in the circle, overwhelming the Minnesota bats. She pitched a complete game (five innings) and struck out three. She moves to 3-1 on the year and lowered her ERA to 3.89.

“I feel like I just came out and did my thing,” Kinney said. “I knew I had a good defense behind me — our defense was great all year — and that our bats were going to come alive.”

Revelle felt that Kinney set the tone for the afternoon.

“She just kept doing what she’s been doing,” Revelle said. “She’s been working and working and working.”

After Saturday’s win, NU has won its first three-game series against Minnesota since NU joined the Big Ten. The Golden Gophers have been kept out of the run-column through the first two games and fall to 19-17 and 5-6.

The rubber match of the three-game set is scheduled for noon on Sunday.

Ace's Place Playground opens

Prior to Saturday’s game, Ace’s Place Playground officially opened down the left-field line at Bowlin Stadium.

The playground is named after Ace Michael Moudy, who attended his first Nebraska softball game in the spring of 2019. The night following the game Ace unexpectedly passed away in his sleep. He was 19 months old.

Attending the ceremony were Megan and Mike Moudy, Ace’s parents. Megan played softball at NU and Mike was a member of the football team.

Also at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, Athletic Director Trev Alberts, NU coach Rhonda Revelle and Eric Crouch — whose company, Crouch Recreation, built the playground.

“I just think it's so incredible, where it's located, the impact that it's going to have,” Alberts said.

Mike Moudy, who spoke on behalf of his family, thanked all those in attendance and shared some words about Ace.

“And while he may not be with us physically today, we know that Ace’s spirit is with us and that there is a huge smile on his face right now seeing the joy that this place will bring to all,” he said. “From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you all, we love you all and we hope that the memories created at Ace’s Place stay with you forever."

Honoring Jackie Robinson

Prior to Friday night's game, NU softball recognized and remembered the life and legacy of baseball Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson.

The pregame festivities included honorary shirts with the number 42 on the back. A video was also played on the scoreboard discussing the importance of Robinson and the actions he took to break the color barrier in baseball 75 years ago.

Husker softball legend Peaches James threw out the ceremonial first pitch. James also wore number 42 while at Nebraska in honor of Robinson.

“Anytime we can get Peaches here, I just love it,” Revelle said. “She just has a great spirit.”

