Nebraska softball's Courtney Wallace is a force for her team and a voice for social change

LINCOLN — Courtney Wallace still remembers the pain and homesickness she felt when her parents dropped her off at college for the first time.

Nearly four years later, the Nebraska softball star has blossomed into a vocal and outgoing leader both on the diamond and in the fight for racial equality and social justice.

“I would say I'm more proud of the woman that I've become and grown into since I've been here,” said Wallace, who will take part of NU’s Senior Day ceremonies during a three-game series against Indiana.

A Papillion-La Vista graduate, Wallace knew during her freshman year of high school the Huskers would be her home for college softball.

NU coach Rhonda Revelle wanted the same thing.

“We got to see her a lot up close and personal, and just thought, 'You know, we need to make her a Husker,'” Revelle said.

Wallace made an immediate impact in her freshman year at NU. She made 29 appearances in the circle — which is tied for her career-high — and swung the bat 119 times. Her sophomore year was cut short due to COVID-19, but she made major improvement in 2021.

She led Nebraska in a variety of pitching stats including wins, complete games, appearances, innings pitched and earned-run average. She has continued her strong play into her senior season as well. This season, Wallace is 13-6 with a 3.55 ERA. She’s also hitting .298 in 84 plate appearances for a 35-13 Husker team that’s currently second in the Big Ten standings.

And while the on-field play has been impressive, the impact she plans on leaving at the university is so much bigger than just numbers and stats.

Following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020, Wallace realized that she could make her voice heard.

“I can speak up and say something,” Wallace said. “But I didn't know that I was going to reach as many people as I did or impact as many people as I did.”

Wallace said all she could think about were the important male figures in her life.

“The only thing I was thinking about was I have a dad and I have two brothers and I would hate for it to be them,” Wallace said. “So, I am going to say what I can to possibly impact and change some other people’s lives.”

Wallace has been involved in the Minority Student-Athlete Collective on the NU campus and also was named to the Big Ten’s Anti-Hate and Ant-Racism Coalition in 2020.

Speaking out and opening up about these topics wasn’t an easy thing for Wallace to do. It was outside of her comfort zone. But now, she knows it’s exactly what needed to happen.

“At first it was very hard because I just didn't know what people would say or what pushback I would get,” Wallace said. “But after I said what I said it was like, 'OK, this is what God has planned for me. This is what I'm supposed to do, this is what I am supposed to use my voice for.'”

Fellow senior captain and pitcher Olivia Ferrell, one of Wallace’s best friends, spoke in awe about Wallace and the impact she continues to have on the campus and the larger community. She applauded Wallace’s ability to be a role model, especially to young girls who strive to play softball at the next level.

“They look to her and realize that they can be like Courtney,” Ferrell said. “It's been huge for her and that she can speak and talk and be that role model. It's been great to see her really come into that.”

Revelle said she’ll remember Wallace’s time at Nebraska for her leadership and impact on and off the field.

“I get teary-eyed, you know, I'm a big sap,” Revelle said. “It's that kind of stuff that you think about more than games, honestly.”

While Wallace hasn’t made a decision on if she will return for a fifth season, she will be taking part in the senior day festivities on Saturday evening following NU’s game.

When she does take off the Nebraska uniform for the final time, it will hard be to summarize her journey.

“If I could use every word, I would,” Wallace said. “Because it's been a roller coaster. It's been an emotional roller coaster, a mental roller coaster, but I've grown from every experience that I've gone through.”

