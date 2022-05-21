Nebraska softball's season ends with loss to North Texas in NCAA tournament

STILLWATER, Okla. — Midway through its first game Saturday, Nebraska softball held a one-run lead on the home field of the No. 7 team in the country.

By dark, the Huskers were clearing their gear out of a dugout for the final time this season.

After dropping a 7-4 contest to Oklahoma State, Nebraska was eliminated by North Texas 3-0 in the Stillwater Regional on Saturday night at Cowgirl Stadium.

The Huskers had a 2-1 lead on the Cowgirls before an error changed the game. Against the Mean Green, a team the Huskers beat 3-0 Friday, NU couldn't get its offense on track.

Billie Andrews connected for a single on the first pitch of the game. But Nebraska didn't record its second hit until the fifth inning against freshman Skylar Savage. By then, the Huskers trailed 3-0.

Nebraska's season comes to a close at 41-16.

Saturday did not go how the Huskers had hoped. But whether it's on the bus ride back through Kansas, next week or next month, the Huskers will be able to look at 2022 as a special season.

They won 40-plus games for the first time since 2014, reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016, won their first Big Ten tournament championship and put a tough stretch for the program in the rearview mirror.

"I don't think in my 30 years of being a head coach and my 38 years of coaching collegiate softball, I don't know unequivocally that I've never ever been part of a team that has traveled so much ground from building our culture to setting our standard for our work in the offseason to how we conduct ourselves during practice to what we give in our community," Revelle said.

"It was nothing short of amazing and I could not be more grateful, or more proud."

The Huskers appeared ready to add their memorable spring, but couldn't shake off the early loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Courtney Wallace retired the first seven batters she face before the No. 8 hitter, Sydney Ingle singled and later scored on Lexi Cobb's double. A Husker fielding error led to the Mean Green's second run of the inning, and they added another when Mikayla Smith roped a double to the right-field corner.

All three North Texas (37-15) runs came with two outs.

Savage, meanwhile, threw a gem. After giving up a single to Peyton Glatter to open the fifth, the right-hander who is the Mean Green's No. 2 pitcher, retired eight straight Huskers. Through the first six innings, NU was 0-for-8 with runners on with seven strikeouts.

North Texas, which picked up the program's first two NCAA tournament wins Saturday, will get a shot at Oklahoma State on Sunday.

Wallace pitch 3 2/3 innings against North Texas and struck out six, while Olivia Ferrell, in her final game as a Husker, pitched the final 2 1/3 frames.

"Starting (last) summer were just like, 'We're going to do this,' and now seeing that we actually did it, I think was the most incredible thing I've ever been a part of, that we were able to switch something around so quickly," said Ferrell, who will become a grad assistant coach next year for the Huskers.