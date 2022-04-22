 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska softball's series with Wisconsin changed

Nebraska softball's weekend series with Wisconsin has been changed to avoid predicted storms on Friday in Madison.

The Huskers and Badgers will now play a doubleheader on Saturday at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The final game of the series will be on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Nebraska is on an 18-game winning streak and is ranked is most major polls. 

