Nebraska softball's series with Wisconsin changed

Nebraska softball's weekend series with Wisconsin has been changed to avoid predicted storms on Friday in Madison.
The Huskers and Badgers will now play a doubleheader on Saturday at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The final game of the series will be on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Nebraska is on an 18-game winning streak and is ranked is most major polls.
