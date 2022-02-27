 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOFTBALL

Nebraska softball's three-run seventh inning leads to split of doubleheader with Kansas

  • Updated
  • 0

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Billie Andrews hit a two-run single in a three-run seventh inning as Nebraska salvaged a doubleheader split with a 6-4 win at Kansas on Sunday.

Andrews was 3 for 5 and Olivia Ferrell struck out seven in seven innings for the Huskers (7-5), who overcame a 3-1 deficit. Nebraska tied the game 3-3 in the fifth on a pair of RBI singles from Mya Felder and Abbie Squier.

In the first game, the Jayhawks (7-5) scored four in the fourth and three in the sixth to pull away for a 13-5 win.

Felder had a pair of doubles and three RBIs in the first game. Sydney Gray drove in three runs.

The Huskers wrap up the series at Kansas at 1 p.m. Monday.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert