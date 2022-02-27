Nebraska softball's three-run seventh inning leads to split of doubleheader with Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Billie Andrews hit a two-run single in a three-run seventh inning as Nebraska salvaged a doubleheader split with a 6-4 win at Kansas on Sunday.

Andrews was 3 for 5 and Olivia Ferrell struck out seven in seven innings for the Huskers (7-5), who overcame a 3-1 deficit. Nebraska tied the game 3-3 in the fifth on a pair of RBI singles from Mya Felder and Abbie Squier.

In the first game, the Jayhawks (7-5) scored four in the fourth and three in the sixth to pull away for a 13-5 win.

Felder had a pair of doubles and three RBIs in the first game. Sydney Gray drove in three runs.

The Huskers wrap up the series at Kansas at 1 p.m. Monday.