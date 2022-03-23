Nebraska softball's Top 25 matchup vs. Stanford on Wednesday is canceled

Wednesday's game between Nebraska and No. 25 Stanford at Bowlin Stadium was canceled due to weather.
It would have been the first meeting between the schools since 2011 and the first time a Pac-12 team had traveled to Lincoln during the regular season since 1989. Instead, the Huskers (19-9) will open Big Ten play at Michigan, with a three game-series beginning Friday. Sunday's finale at 2 p.m. will be broadcast on BTN.
Tickets for Wednesday's game can be exchanged for any other general admission seat to another regular-season home game.