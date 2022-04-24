No. 25 Nebraska softball rebounds by beating Wisconsin in series finale

After getting swept by Wisconsin in Saturday's doubleheader that ended an 18-game winning streak, Nebraska responded with a 6-4 win Sunday.

Peyton Glatter, who was the hero for the Huskers a week ago, again came up with the big hit to ignite the offense. Down 2-1 in the top of the fourth, Glatter launched a three-run home run over the left-center fence. It was her third homer of the season.

Nebraska (34-11, 14-2 Big Ten) got the scoring started in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Kaylin Kinney, but the lead didn't last long. The Badgers (25-12, 10-5) answered in the bottom of third.

After NU starter Olivia Ferrell loaded the bases, she walked in a run to even the score. Coach Rhonda Revell decided to make a pitching change and put in Kinney, who gave up a sacrifice fly and struck out the next two batters to limit the damage.

Kinney (4-1) went the rest of the way to record the win. She pitched five innings, allowed two runs — none earned — struck out three and walked one.

After Glatter's homer put Nebraska up 4-2, the Huskers added another run in the top of the fourth on Cam Ybarra's double that scored Billie Andrews. The Huskers added their final run on Sydney Gray's double that knocked in Ava Bredwell in the sixth inning.

Wisconsin (25-12, 10-5) threatened in the bottom of the seventh. The Badgers scored twice to make it a two-run game but it was not enough to overcome the Huskers, who have won 19 of their past 21 games.

No. 25 NU, which led the Big Ten coming into the weekend, is now a half-game behind Northwestern (15-2) as it heads to Ohio State for its final road series of the season. The first of the three games is set for 5 p.m. Friday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.