Olivia Ferrell gets homer, victory then save to extend Nebraska's winning streak to 13

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Olivia Ferrell did just about everything else to extend Nebraska's winning streak.

She hit the winning home run in Sunday's opener while picking up the win in relief. Then she hit a two-run homer in the second game that tied it 2-2.

Why not add a save to the list?

Ferrell scattered three hits and a run in three innings of relief as Nebraska finished a doubleheader sweep with a 5-4 win over Michigan State, extending the Huskers' winning streak to 13. It followed a 7-5, nine-inning win in the opener.

It's the longest winning streak for the Huskers (28-9, 8-0 Big Ten) since 2002, when they won 23 in a row.

NU tallied 13 hits in the opener and 11 in the second game. Billie Andrews had five hits and three RBIs on the day.

In the opener, Huskers led 5-4 in the sixth after a two-run single by Mya Felder.

But the Spartans (20-19, 1-8) forced extras when Jess Mabrey homered off Ferrell to tie the game 5-5.

But Ferrell (15-4) redeemed herself in the ninth with Maddie Squier on first base after an error.

The senior from Elkhorn South followed with a shot to center field to put Nebraska back ahead 7-5. She gave up a single in the bottom half of the inning, but struck out one and got two popups to end the game.

After Michigan State took a 3-2 lead into the fifth of the second game, Andrews doubled to score a run. Felder followed with an RBI single, and Andrews added another RBI in the sixth.

Michigan State (20-20, 1-9) homered to close the deficit to one, but Ferrell she completed the save this time, getting a double play and a strikeout in the seventh.

Cam Ybarra had a pair of hits in the second game, and starter Kaylin Kinney earned the win after allowing three runs in four innings.

The Huskers will host Iowa in a doubleheader Tuesday.