Olivia Ferrell is ready for a different role with Nebraska next season — graduate assistant

LINCOLN — Though her stint as a graduate assistant doesn’t begin until the fall, Olivia Ferrell is responding to a title she can’t imagine will ever get old.

Coach Liv.

The 2022 softball season was supposed to be the beginning of what the Elkhorn South graduate hopes is a long and rewarding career as a college softball coach.

“Everybody is already calling me Coach Liv,” Ferrell said. “I love the game, love helping people. I’m giving them as much information as I have on how to get through slumps, staying positive, not letting things become too hard.

“A lot of it is just making sure that they don’t get too ahead of themselves or worry about too many things at once, and not letting failure get to them.”

Instead, the fifth-year senior is once again leading by example from the circle while helping Nebraska race to the top of the Big Ten softball standings. It’s quickly become a season to remember.

Nebraska has won 15 straight and is 30-9 heading into a three-game series against Minnesota that begins Friday at 5 p.m. at Bowlin Stadium. Game 2 is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, with the finale Sunday at noon. Friday’s game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Included in that winning streak is a 10-0 start to the Big Ten season. The most recent victories came in a doubleheader sweep of Iowa on Tuesday.

Originally this was supposed to be Ferrell’s first season as Nebraska’s graduate assistant because Ferrell had already completed her bachelor’s degree in psychology. She’s working on her master’s degree in educational administration with an emphasis in higher education.

“One day I might want to be an athletic director,” Ferrell said.

That changed two weeks into the abbreviated 2021 season. Ferrell was approached by NU coach Rhonda Revelle about remaining on the roster instead of beginning her GA duties in 2022.

“The coaches came to me and asked, if they could make things work, would I be willing to come back and play next season,” Ferrell said. “Everyone was asked if they wanted to come back for their COVID season. I’m glad we were able to make it work out.”

Ferrell, who also is one of Nebraska’s three captains, said helping a young team find its way on the field in one of the country’s top conferences has been rewarding.

“For me, I’ve been playing here a long time,” Ferrell said. “We have a really young team. Only five or six of us have played a full season. A lot of them don’t know what’s good and what’s bad. I know what it’s been like to be on a 10-game losing streak.

“They don’t know what happened the last time we went to Michigan. Sometimes we can use that youthfulness to our advantage. They also have questions that I’m happy to answer.”

Getting to play a fifth season because of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season has allowed Ferrell to showcase the lessons she has learned through a rough stretch for the Huskers.

While splitting pitching duties with Courtney Wallace, Ferrell is 15-4 with a 2.00 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 115⅔ innings. She has pitched 11 complete games and four shutouts.

The Ferrell-Wallace duo has provided the cornerstone for Nebraska’s success during the season's first two months. Other than NU, only UCLA and USC Upstate have multiple pitchers who have 13 or more victories this season.

Though she still loves to hit, Ferrell hasn't been a regular in Nebraska's batting order. That’s a move Revelle made to give Ferrell more time to focus exclusively on pitching.

“Because of the pitching load I’m taking on, I’m in the dugout chilling out between innings,” Ferrell said. “We also have a very solid lineup, and there isn’t really as much of a need for me to hit. When my name is called, I do what I can.”

Ferrell’s name was called Sunday against Michigan State. Before earning the save in a 5-4 victory, Ferrell hit a two-out, two-run home run in the fourth inning on the field that will be the site of next month’s Big Ten tournament.

That blast reminded Ferrell how much she enjoys hitting. She also knows being well rested for starts or saves is even more important this season.

“I know it’s probably what’s best for the team,” Ferrell said. “If I could hit every game, I’d love to. But I have to listen to my body, and it's my fifth year, so I’m making sure all my focus is on pitching.”

Consistent hitting hasn’t been the problem this season for the Huskers. With seven players hitting .312 or better through 39 games, Nebraska’s offense has been making things rough on opposing pitchers.

Nebraska leads the Big Ten in runs scored (261), hits (346), home runs (61), RBIs (244), total bases (604), slugging percentage (.561), walks (144) and on-base percentage (.408).

Those are the kind of numbers that allow pitchers like Ferrell and Wallace to not feel pressured to constantly make the perfect pitch. With things beginning to click as coaches and players thought they could, Ferrell said everyone is stepping up.

“At the beginning of the year I think we knew we were good. We knew we had the pieces, the team and the leadership to go far,” Ferrell said. “We were putting too much pressure on ourselves, and we were scared to lose instead of going out and playing.

“Now we’re playing how we know how to play. We’re playing as a family and playing for each other. That’s where we are now.”

