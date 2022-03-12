Olivia Ferrell strikes out eight in Nebraska softball's win over Boston U

Olivia Ferrell earned her third win in two days as she led Nebraska to a 5-2 win over Boston University on Saturday.
Yesterday, the Elkhorn South graduate got the win in relief against Sacramento State and threw a complete game against Cal-State Fullerton. On Saturday, she struck out eight while throwing a five-hitter.
Nebraska trailed 2-1 in the sixth inning before Payton Glatter and Brooke Andrews hit back-to-back homers, then Billie Andrews added a two-run shot, her 13th homer this season.
Nebraska (14-6) will face Central Florida and Long Beach State on Sunday.