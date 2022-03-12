 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Olivia Ferrell strikes out eight in Nebraska softball's win over Boston U

Olivia Ferrell earned her third win in two days as she led Nebraska to a 5-2 win over Boston University on Saturday.

Yesterday, the Elkhorn South graduate got the win in relief against Sacramento State and threw a complete game against Cal-State Fullerton. On Saturday, she struck out eight while throwing a five-hitter.

Nebraska trailed 2-1 in the sixth inning before Payton Glatter and Brooke Andrews hit back-to-back homers, then Billie Andrews added a two-run shot, her 13th homer this season.​

Nebraska (14-6) will face Central Florida and Long Beach State on Sunday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

