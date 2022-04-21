One meeting in March set Nebraska softball on a trajectory to win 18 straight

A Tuesday in March proved to be one of the most important days of the 2022 Nebraska softball season.

No, the Huskers didn’t have a huge win or sweep a doubleheader. In fact, San Diego swept them. What happened outside of those two games has helped make the Nebraska offense one of the best in the nation.

Assistant Diane Miller brought in all the hitters who had hit in the 7, 8 and 9 spots to date. The meeting wasn’t to dwell on their performances, but rather show the players what could happen to the offense if they were able to do just a little more at the plate.

NU coach Rhonda Revelle, who sat in on the meeting, said it helped make the picture clearer. They saw their opportunity to become a fundamental part of the Nebraska offense.

“They really went to work,” she said. “And just like anything it gained momentum.”

Since that meeting, Nebraska has won 18 straight and sits atop the Big Ten standings with an undefeated conference record. NU is ninth in the country in runs per game.

The production from the bottom of the order has complemented the career years that some of the hitters in the top of the order are having.

“I think we just kind of bought in to everything,” senior Cam Ybarra said. “Started working together, not so worried about what we're doing individually, but what we're doing as a team.”

Ybarra, who transferred to Nebraska from Oregon State before the 2020 season, is second on the team in batting average (.372), behind fellow Pac-12 transfer Mya Felder (Oregon) who is hitting .411. Both players' averages are career highs.

“I think there’s been a real collective buy-in, and then you see the results,” Revelle said.

Nebraska has run-ruled opponents 12 times this season. Revelle said that helps build confidence, but more importantly it allows the players, especially the pitchers, to stay rested as they strive for a deep postseason run.

One of the players who has been instrumental to the Nebraska offense has been sophomore infielder and Gretna graduate Billie Andrews. Andrews’ 18 home runs are good for third in the nation, and she leads the team in a variety of other offensive categories.

She’s cooled off as of late, but the offense hasn’t lost a step.

“Billie’s been the star one day, Cam’s been a star a day, (Sydney Gray’s) been a star a day, Mya’s been a star a day,” Revelle said. “I went through the whole lineup, and there are moments for each person in our lineup.”

Revelle believes this is why it’s so difficult for teams to pitch against Nebraska. If one of the top players isn’t hitting well, someone else will step up.

Ybarra said it has been fun to watch everyone make meaningful contributions.

“I mean, that's just amazing to see that other people can still step up,” Ybarra said. “And it's not going to be the top of the lineup, at the bottom of the lineup, at the middle of the lineup. It's just all of us working together.”

Nebraska plays a series at Wisconsin this weekend, and with only two more series left after that, the messaging stays the same now as it’s been all season.

“We’re just trying to stay in as much routine as possible,” Revelle said. “So it’s next opponent up. What do we have to do to be successful? That’s really all that’s happening.”​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.