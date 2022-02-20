Power surge for Nebraska softball leads to tourney title in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Sydney Gray hit two of Nebraska's four homers Sunday in its 11-1 win over Southeastern Louisiana, capping a 4-1 weekend with the Troy Cox Classic title.

Cam Ybarra and Gray hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the third inning to break a scoreless tie, and senior Olivia Ferrell added a fifth-inning grand slam to back Courtney Wallace's complete game.

The Huskers (6-4) hit 15 homers during the tournament, including three grand slams. Gray's second shot — and the second time the sophomore has had a multi-homer game this season — ended the game via run rule in the sixth.

NU is back in action at the Wooo Pig Sooie tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Feb. 25 through 27. NU will face Kansas and Arkansas on Friday, Louisville and Arkansas on Saturday, and finish Sunday against Southeast Missouri State.