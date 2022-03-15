San Diego sweeps double header from Nebraska softball

SAN DIEGO — San Diego swept Nebraska in a softball doubleheader Tuesday by pulling away early in Game 1 and late in Game 2.
The Toreros won the opener 4-2, jumping to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and holding on from there. They used a two-run fifth inning to seize control in a 4-0 victory in the nightcap.
Nebraska returns to action Friday with games against Tulsa and South Dakota in Lawrence, Kansas.
