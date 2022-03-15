 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SOFTBALL

San Diego sweeps double header from Nebraska softball

  • 0

SAN DIEGO — San Diego swept Nebraska in a softball doubleheader Tuesday by pulling away early in Game 1 and late in Game 2.

The Toreros won the opener 4-2, jumping to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and holding on from there. They used a two-run fifth inning to seize control in a 4-0 victory in the nightcap.

Nebraska returns to action Friday with games against Tulsa and South Dakota in Lawrence, Kansas.

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 accused of ignoring Bahrain human rights abuses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert