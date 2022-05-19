Shatel: Rhonda Revelle got a second chance and found a key to success is listening

LINCOLN — Rhonda Revelle was asked what it means to be standing here, amid the smiles and energy, watching her players load up a bus headed for the NCAA regionals.

The Nebraska softball coach didn’t speak. She looked down. Then choked up.

She needed a minute.

Revelle was getting ready for a journey she almost didn’t make, a bus that almost left without her.

In August 2019, the headlines pierced the late summer. After 27 seasons and three College World Series appearances, Revelle was being accused by players of mental and verbal abuse.

There was a school investigation. Lots of whispers. Many of Revelle’s former players came to her defense. So did several of her coaching colleagues around the country.

But a coach can get swept up and carried out, just like that. Fired. Cancelled.

Former NU Athletic Director Bill Moos stood by the coach. Some eyebrows were raised. Deep breaths were in order.

Revelle, the winningest coach in program history, would get a chance to fix things.

Three years later, the result is a Big Ten tournament championship and a group of players and coaches who couldn’t wait to spend another road trip together.

Including a coach who found a second wind, a new way.

“I wore the jersey,” Revelle said. “I devoted my life to this program. I never wanted to be anywhere else.

“Other schools kept calling (with job offers), I didn’t call back. To have the opportunity to get it back where it rightfully should be.”

Revelle thought she had earned the right to do that. She understood that’s not how it always works, though.

Perhaps Moos, a bit of an old-school thinker himself, fell on the side of giving a veteran coach a chance to change.

That Revelle not only got that chance, but made something good of it, is the story of this Husker ride.

After 27 years in one job, any coach would be set in their ways. Their demands. How they motivate.

The beauty of coaching, though, is watching them adjust to what the generations throw at them.

These days, that’s a ton. Coaches live in a time where social media packs a lot of mental baggage on young people. Mental health. Depression. Sensitivity.

A coach has to be in tune with it all.

It was fascinating to listen to Revelle dive into the topic on Wednesday, enthusiastically wanting to share something she had learned. But it had nothing to do with strategy or pitching.

Communication.

As she was talking about process and culture and leadership and other coaching buzzwords, she dropped the revelation about her team wanting to learn how to win.

“There have been several conversations during the year with the coaches,” Revelle said. “With them saying, you’ve been there, help us understand what the (winning) picture looks like.”

Players asking to be coached. The sweetest sounds a coach can hear.

Rhonda Revelle, survivor, was around to hear it again. Because she was reminded that coaching is often about listening.

“We’re in the relationship business,” Revelle said. “We’re in a real interesting time in college athletics where the scoreboard takes so much precedent. We forget we’re in a relationship industry.

“And you talk about the mental health of our athletes, the mental health of coaches. A lot of that is because of the scoreboard.

“If we, the people in the circle together — coaches, athletes and support staff — if we’re all working on building those relationships, we don’t have to look at the scoreboard as much.”

Throw in a COVID-19 pandemic and the relationships, the listening, became even more important.

It was something Revelle, who played for NU from 1981-83 and took over as the coach in 1993, had heard before.

“I was really blessed as a young coach,” Revelle said. “I came in (1993), Tom Osborne was right there, every day. I listened to him a lot.

“That was one of the smartest things I did. Between him and Terry Pettit, I listened to those guys a lot.

“Coach (Osborne) never talked about winning. And we’re in a business that focuses so much on winning — how can we really evaluate what winning actually looks like?

“At some point, that takes the pressure off of these young women, the men and women who play this game. I’m really passionate about that.

“As I look them in the eye, and think about what’s on them, how social media comes at them. You can be all that, on days when the scoreboard is right, and they’re (still) getting crushed.”

Revelle had learned to listen to the great Nebraska coaches. But after the late summer of 2019, and the pandemic after, she learned to listen again.

Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell said some of the players made the first move to patch up the holes.

“I think it was player-driven,” Ferrell said. “She wanted to, but she didn’t know if she could. We sat down with her and said 'We want you to coach and we want you to have fun.'”

Now the coaching staff and senior captains meet regularly at a downtown coffee house. Anything is on the table.

“We have a lot better relationship,” Ferrell said. “Really working together, we’re striving for the same things. Coaching. Being pushed.

“We’ve been able to get closer to the coaches. Which is great.”

Ferrell joked that Revelle is having so much fun she chugs energy drinks in the dugout.

She’s wired. Or, as Revelle says, “I have a lot of juice.” She says she wants to keep going. How long? She's got a lot of juice.

Now the phone rings and it’s Scott Frost saying congrats. Then John Cook. Mark Manning. Will Bolt. All friends, all colleagues, all supporters.

But the biggest supporters came from within the team. An unlikely place? Perhaps. But it made Revelle’s second ride the most gratifying.

“The summer the investigation happened, the sophomore class could have dispersed,” Revelle said. “They didn’t. They all stayed. They all stayed committed to Nebraska and this coaching staff.

“I knew our older players were really convicted to turn this thing around. That said a lot about their character. When you get high character, hard-working people together, special (things) can happen.”

For an old coach who hadn't learned to listen before, it’s been all the more special.

