South Dakota State cruises to win over Nebraska softball

LINCOLN — Billie Andrews homered for the fifth straight game, but South Dakota State scored 12 runs in the final two innings to roll to a 16-4 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Andrews, who tagged Jackrabbit pitching for a pair of homers on Friday, hit a solo home run in the third to help the Huskers (11-6) rally from a 4-0 deficit. Mya Felder's two-run single tied it at 4-4 in the fourth.

But South Dakota State (9-7) scored four runs in the fifth and eight in the sixth to snap NU's five-game winning streak. The Jackrabbits tallied 12 hits and hit three home runs in the game, and starter Grace Glanzer only allowed two baserunners in the last two innings.

The Huskers will travel to California next weekend for the Cal State Fullerton/Long Beach State tournament.