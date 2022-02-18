Southeastern Louisiana shuts out Nebraska softball

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Senior Olivia Ferrell threw a career-high 10 strikeouts Friday but it wasn't enough to help Nebraska avoid a 2-0 loss to Southeastern Louisiana.

Ferrell held the Lions scoreless through the first five innings, posting five strikeouts while allowing one hit during that stretch. But Lexi Johnson hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth to put Southeastern Louisiana ahead for good.

Ferrell struck out the side in the top of the seventh to reach double-digit strikeouts.

The Huskers had runners in scoring position in the fourth and sixth innings but couldn't capitalize.

Nebraska wraps up play at the Troy Cox Classic with a pair of games Saturday, facing UT Arlington at 12:30 p.m. and Northern Colorado at 3 p.m.