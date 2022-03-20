Strong pitching helps Nebraska softball sweep pair of games in Kansas

Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace each had strong starts as Nebraska swept a pair of games at the Rock Chalk Challenge in Lawrence, Kansas, on Sunday, beating South Dakota 9-3 and Tulsa 3-0.

Ferrell gave up six hits and three runs, one earned, in five innings in the first game to earn her 10th win. Wallace followed with a five-hit, complete-game shutout of Tulsa to improve to 8-4.

Abbie Squier belted two homers and drove in three in the win over South Dakota, and Caitlynn Neal drove in four runs. Billie Andrews hit a solo homer against Tulsa.

The Huskers, who went 4-0 in the tournament, will host Stanford on Tuesday before opening conference play at Michigan (19-9) next weekend.

