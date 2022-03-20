 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Strong pitching helps Nebraska softball sweep pair of games in Kansas

Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace each had strong starts as Nebraska swept a pair of games at the Rock Chalk Challenge in Lawrence, Kansas, on Sunday, beating South Dakota 9-3 and Tulsa 3-0.

Ferrell gave up six hits and three runs, one earned, in five innings in the first game to earn her 10th win. Wallace followed with a five-hit, complete-game shutout of Tulsa to improve to 8-4.

Abbie Squier belted two homers and drove in three in the win over South Dakota, and Caitlynn Neal drove in four runs. Billie Andrews hit a solo homer against Tulsa.

The Huskers, who went 4-0 in the tournament, will host Stanford on Tuesday before opening conference play at Michigan (19-9) next weekend.

