Three home runs power Nebraska softball to win over Rutgers

  • Updated
Abbie Squier hit a pair of home runs and Brooke Andrews added a three-run homer to lead Nebraska to a 12-4 win over Rutgers on Friday.

The Huskers trailed 3-0 before Andrews' homer to right center in the second inning gave NU the lead.

Rutgers pulled within 5-4 before Squier hit a solo shot in the third. Nebraska then ended the game with a six-run sixth as Sydney Gray cleared the bases with a three-run double and Squier followed with a two-run homer.

Squier, Andrews and Gray all finished with three RBIs. Billie Andrews drew walks in all four of her plate appearances and scored three times.

Courtney Wallace worked the first four innings to earn her 11th win this season.

Nebraska, winners of eight straight, and Rutgers continue their series at 1 p.m. Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

