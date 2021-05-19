Tristen Edwards, Billie Andrews make Husker history with Big Ten first-team honors

Nebraska senior outfielder Tristen Edwards and freshman shortstop Billie Andrews made the Big Ten's first team, announced Wednesday. It's the first time the Huskers had multiple first-team honorees since 2016.

It's the third consecutive first-team selection for Edwards. That's a first for a Husker in the Big Ten, and she's the eighth player in program history to earn first-team all-conference honors three times. Edwards was the first-team shortstop in 2018 and 2019, becoming the first in Big Ten history to be a first-team infielder and outfielder.

Edwards hit .326 with seven homers in 40 games. She also led the Big Ten with 39 walks and 17 hit by pitches, and was No. 1 in Division I with an average of 1.4 free passes per game. She was second nationally with a .583 on-base percentage, a Nebraska record, too.

Andrews also made school history as the first Husker freshman to make the Big Ten's first team. The Gretna grad started all 44 games and hit .317, leading Nebraska with 45 hits, 32 runs and 31 RBIs to go with seven homers.

Michigan’s Lexie Blair and Alex Storako were the league's player and pitcher of the year, respectively, while Carol Hutchins was the Big Ten coach of the year for the 18th time.