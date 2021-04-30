Tristen Edwards has carved her own legacy with Nebraska softball

LINCOLN — There are myriad measurables that help illustrate the impact Tristen Edwards has had on the Nebraska softball program since she arrived on campus in 2017.
There are 11 career statistical categories in which Edwards is no lower than No. 7 in program history. There are six Big Ten player of the week awards, more than any Nebraska player has won.
This season, which is the last at NU for the senior from Murrieta, California, Edwards is among the nation’s leaders in walks per game (3rd, 1.0), hit by pitches per game (6th, 0.5), and on-base percentage (7th, .585).
While those numbers are nice, they don’t tell the complete story of a player who created her own enduring legacy after her twin sisters had their own heydays as Huskers.
Edwards and four other seniors — Samantha Owen, Ally Riley, Rylie Unzicker and Sarah Yocum — will be honored with an on-field ceremony Sunday at Bowlin Stadium following the final home game of their careers.
Nebraska is hosting Maryland for a four-game series beginning with a doubleheader Friday at 3 p.m. Following a single game Saturday at 3 p.m., the home swan song for the five seniors is Sunday at 11 a.m.
NU’s other two seniors, second baseman Cam Ybarra and former Elkhorn South pitcher Olivia Ferrell, will utilize the extra year the NCAA granted after the 2020 season was canceled and return for a sixth season.
It was on a recruiting trip to Lincoln for her twin sisters Tatum and Taylor when 8-year-old Tristen first met Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle. Her sisters became Huskers in 2011 and both became two-time All-Americans.
Taylor Edwards now is a member of Team USA and will represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. Tatum lives with her sister in Omaha and is an assistant for the UNO softball team.
Fifteen years after she met her future college coach, the 2021 season has become the extra one for Edwards after COVID-19 shut down the 2020 campaign after 23 games. Revelle is as grateful for that extra season as Edwards.
“I first met her when she was 8, and now she’s 23,” Revelle said. “We’ve grown up together. I don’t know that there’s ever been more of a team player than Tristen.”
That Tristen would follow her sisters to play at Nebraska wasn’t a given, but it also wasn’t Revelle’s toughest recruiting sell when it was Tristen’s turn to be courted.
“I went to one other school that was close to home and I was trying to keep an open mind,” Edwards said. “During my first hour on (NU's) campus on my first unofficial visit, we were still in a meeting. Within 10 minutes, it was a yes.”
There also wasn’t extra pressure from Tatum or Taylor, or parents Brian and Denise Edwards, to choose Nebraska.
“My sisters were really great about it,” Tristen said. “They wanted me to make a decision for myself. They gave me the information I asked for to make a decision. It was a really cool experience.”
As she went through her first three seasons, Edwards figured 2020 would be her final season in Lincoln. She was playing like her eligibility was almost up.
In those 23 games, Edwards hit .434 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 22 RBIs. Her 21 extra-base hits ranked second nationally, and she was the only player in the country to have at least 10 doubles and 10 home runs.
Edwards also was third nationally in slugging percentage (1.000) and total bases (76). Those numbers put Edwards on a path toward joining her sisters as a Husker softball All-American.
“The little bit of the season we had was so awesome,” Edwards said. “I felt I was really in my flow. When it ended, it was honestly devastating. It felt like such a loss, I had to grieve what happened.”
After the season was canceled, Edwards said she had no idea that she would still be in Lincoln playing softball one year later. She couldn’t get past the thought that her senior season ended sooner than planned.
Eventually, the grieving turned into celebration when the extra year of eligibility was granted.
“As soon as I found out the season was going to be over, the first thing I thought of was, 'Are we going to get to come back?'” Edwards said. “As soon as I found out that answer was yes, it was going to be a yes for me, too.”
Edwards was tapped as the preseason Big Ten player of the year. Those expectations, plus playing a conference-only schedule, meant that she was not going to be unaccounted for on scouting reports.
During her first three seasons, Big Ten coaches were directing their pitchers to not give Edwards a chance to beat them with her bat.
That’s how Edwards has become one of the nation’s leaders in walks and hit by pitches, stats she never dreamed would get this big. Revelle said Edwards adjusted and finds ways to make teams pay for pitching around — or at — her.
“People would rather hit or walk her because that’s one base at a time rather than letting her swing,” Revelle said. “This is the first year she’s been played this way, and it’s a mental adjustment.”
Edwards has responded with patience that nearly produced an NCAA record. In a seven-game span between April 2-10, Edwards safely reached base 24 consecutive times.
In that stretch, which ranks No. 3 all time, Edwards was 4 for 4 with a double and a home run. Eight times she was hit by a pitch, 12 times she walked.
Though she went hitless in last Saturday's 9-4 win over Wisconsin, Edwards jump-started Nebraska’s offense when she led off the fifth getting hit by the first pitch of the inning. Four hits, two walks and an error later, the Huskers had six runs.
When Edwards was hit again in the same inning, the bases were loaded for the third time in the inning.
“Honestly, it’s a little crazy,” Edwards said.
If Edwards has lost her cool in any of her 15 HBPs, she hasn’t shown it with a stare or step toward the pitching circle. That calmness is part of the maturation process that Revelle said accelerated after Edwards’ freshman season.
“She made a decision her sophomore year that she was performing decently but not to her standards,” Revelle said. “She decided she was going to do something softball-related every day, even if it was only for 20 minutes some days. There were only two days because of snowstorms that she couldn’t come in, so she mentally rehearsed things.
“People think she’s just a natural talent, and she has that. But she’s also worked her talent. Those who do both are the ones who have success.”
All of that work has helped Edwards accomplish the primary objective she set for her collegiate career.
“My biggest goal coming here was to leave the program better than what it was when I was a freshman,” Edwards said. “That’s been done. I have accomplished what I wanted to do.
“Between the lines, I’m really proud of myself and I know I’m not done yet. I want to keep pushing to be the best that I can be.”
Revelle said Edwards has done just that.
“Her words, she wanted to leave the jersey better than she found it,” Revelle said. “One big motivation for her coming back was to put the culture back in the right direction. I know she can check both of those boxes."