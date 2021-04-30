Tristen Edwards has carved her own legacy with Nebraska softball

Though she went hitless in last Saturday's 9-4 win over Wisconsin, Edwards jump-started Nebraska’s offense when she led off the fifth getting hit by the first pitch of the inning. Four hits, two walks and an error later, the Huskers had six runs.

When Edwards was hit again in the same inning, the bases were loaded for the third time in the inning.

“Honestly, it’s a little crazy,” Edwards said.

If Edwards has lost her cool in any of her 15 HBPs, she hasn’t shown it with a stare or step toward the pitching circle. That calmness is part of the maturation process that Revelle said accelerated after Edwards’ freshman season.

“She made a decision her sophomore year that she was performing decently but not to her standards,” Revelle said. “She decided she was going to do something softball-related every day, even if it was only for 20 minutes some days. There were only two days because of snowstorms that she couldn’t come in, so she mentally rehearsed things.

“People think she’s just a natural talent, and she has that. But she’s also worked her talent. Those who do both are the ones who have success.”

All of that work has helped Edwards accomplish the primary objective she set for her collegiate career.