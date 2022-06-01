Two Huskers honored by National Fastpitch Coaches Association

A pair of Nebraska softball players were honored by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday, with Cam Ybarra being named a third-team All-American and Courtney Wallace receiving a Gold Glove Award.
Ybarra is the 17th Husker to earn NFCA All-America honors and Nebraska's first All-American since 2016. She was previously a first-team selection for the All-Big Ten and All-Midwest Region squads.
The second baseman hit .365 this season with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 39 RBIs. She led Nebraska in hits (65), doubles (14) and triples (3).
Wallace becomes the first pitcher to earn a Gold Glove Award, which is being presented to the top defensive players at each position in Division I softball for the first time this season. The Papillion-La Vista graduate went 17-8 with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.000 fielding percentage in 34 games.
The right-hander also made the Big Ten all-defensive team and was a third-team All-Midwest Region honoree.
Photos: Nebraska softball NCAA tournament regional elimination game vs. North Texas
North Texas' Mikayla Smith (4) celebrates a play as Nebraska's Billie Andrews (6) walks from the plate in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Abbie Squier (8) can't make a catch in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A tear streams down the face of Nebraska's Anni Raley (33) as she and her teammates high-five North Texas players following in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday. North Texas won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Courtney Wallace (23) makes a play near the pitcher's circle in the Nebraska vs. North Texas NCAA tournament regional elimination softball game at Oklahoma State University on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
