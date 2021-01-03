Strong defense helps the Huskers upset Rutgers

Guirantes missed Rutgers’ final three shots. Any of them would have either given her team the lead or forged a tie. A Husker team that had lost so many games by one or two possessions in recent years found another level of toughness on defense. Williams praised Bourne, who progressed considerably at the end of last season and has quickly become one of the Big Ten’s top players by adding defense to her repertoire.

“Issie is an incredibly smart player,” Williams said. “She knows that, OK, if we tell her game plan-wise, this side of the floor we don’t want to give up baseline drive and in this position, we want to try to force it to help ‘here,’ she can do that and carry it out. I thought Issie used her size well. She did a pretty decent job of defending without fouling. And then I really thought some of our help defense played really smart today and gave some help to that kid.”

Bourne’s task, if Nebraska gives it to her, could be even more interesting in NU’s next game at undefeated Michigan. That’s where former Husker guard Leigha Brown, who left the Huskers in the offseason after winning the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year Award, landed. Brown is the second-leading scorer for the Wolverines, who routed Northwestern on Sunday.