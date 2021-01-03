Strong defense helps the Huskers upset Rutgers

LINCOLN — The sum of the Nebraska women’s basketball team's parts added up to another upset Sunday afternoon.
Three days after stunning No. 15 Northwestern at the buzzer, the Huskers defeated Rutgers 53-50 in the type of physical, defensive battle that tends to suit the Scarlet Knights. On Sunday, NU had the last word with a final stand as RU star Arella Guirantes, who came in averaging 24 points per game, missed a 3-pointer for her 21st miss in 24 shots.
It sealed a win for the Huskers, suddenly 5-3 overall and 3-2 in a competitive Big Ten.
“We thought it was going to take an incredible, special defensive effort to get a win here today, but I really didn’t dream we’d hold them 35 points below their average,” coach Amy Williams said. “I’m pretty proud of our defensive effort and intensity and ending most defensive possessions with box outs and rebounds, and that was critical for today’s win.”
NU once again dressed just eight players, and four of the five starters played at least 33 minutes. The wear and tear showed a little bit in NU’s shooting, as the Huskers made just 4 of 18 from 3-point range.
They saved their energy for the defensive end and rebounding. NU won on the boards 47-34. Bella Cravens had 13 of them. Issie Bourne had 12, along with 11 points. Most importantly, it was Bourne who drew the assignment of covering Guirantes, an All-America candidate. Bourne typically guards posts. Not on Sunday. Guirantes missed some shots she normally makes, but Bourne also gave her little easy at the rim and contested perimeter jumpers.
“They really just put a lot of confidence, which has really been a big thing this whole entire year, especially playing out of position,” Bourne said of NU’s coaching staff. “The confidence I’ve gotten from them has allowed me to play the way I want to play. I had a lot of help from teammates today, calling out screens, having help on Arella.”
Guirantes didn’t score until two free throws late in the second quarter. Her only first-half field goal came with 11 seconds left to give RU a 23-22 lead; NU guard Sam Haiby answered it with a layup seconds before the buzzer. Nebraska held a 24-23 lead at halftime despite having missed every 3-pointer in the opening 20 minutes.
Ashley Scoggin finally hit a 3-pointer — then another — as part of a 9-0 run that gave Nebraska a 38-29 lead in the third quarter. Behind five-star freshman Diamond Johnson — who led Rutgers with 17 points — RU answered with a 15-2 run to take a 44-40 lead with 8:47 left in the game.
Scoggin popped another 3. Haiby, who finished with 16 points, hit two layups in a row and then two free throws. That pendulum swing was enough to force Rutgers, which fell to 5-3 and 1-3, into increasingly tough shots.
“Clearly, we’re playing as a team right now," Haiby said. "Everybody’s contributing in different areas, whether it’s points, rebounds, assists, everything like that. I think we’re working really together, too. We don’t have to have that one player be selfish and want all the shots.”
Guirantes missed Rutgers’ final three shots. Any of them would have either given her team the lead or forged a tie. A Husker team that had lost so many games by one or two possessions in recent years found another level of toughness on defense. Williams praised Bourne, who progressed considerably at the end of last season and has quickly become one of the Big Ten’s top players by adding defense to her repertoire.
“Issie is an incredibly smart player,” Williams said. “She knows that, OK, if we tell her game plan-wise, this side of the floor we don’t want to give up baseline drive and in this position, we want to try to force it to help ‘here,’ she can do that and carry it out. I thought Issie used her size well. She did a pretty decent job of defending without fouling. And then I really thought some of our help defense played really smart today and gave some help to that kid.”
Bourne’s task, if Nebraska gives it to her, could be even more interesting in NU’s next game at undefeated Michigan. That’s where former Husker guard Leigha Brown, who left the Huskers in the offseason after winning the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year Award, landed. Brown is the second-leading scorer for the Wolverines, who routed Northwestern on Sunday.