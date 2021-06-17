Take a look at some questions Husker coaches answered on the Big Red Blitz

Another fan asked about Hagge, a senior outfielder from Omaha Skutt who drew fire from Arkansas fans at the recent regional. It was alleged that he had made an obscene gesture toward a Razorback fan, an accusation he has denied.

“I know there were some rumors that weren’t true,” Bolt said. “There were about 15,000 people there and nobody has any pictures.”

Ruud was asked a simple question: “What will it take for the Husker football team to get back to winning?” Ruud, a former standout linebacker for NU from 2001-04 who still holds the school’s career record for tackles with 432, gave it some thought.

“Detail and discipline,” he said. “When you have players who hold each other accountable, then good things happen.”

Other topics addressed during the 90-minute Blitz:

» The transfer portal. “I get daily updates on those players and the first question you ask is whether they fit in,” Ruud said. “A lot goes into it and it’s not going away.”

» Ace pitcher Cade Povich. “He had a great year and he’s got a decision to make (whether to turn pro),” Bolt said. “He’s certainly not out the door yet and I’m his biggest fan either way.”