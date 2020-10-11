Tales From the Road: Dreams of big stories lead to an iffy motel stay

The same thing had happened a month prior, when I flew to Las Vegas to interview star receiver recruit Tyjon Lindsey. We weren’t sure where he lived, or who he lived with. He texted me an address as soon as I landed. An Uber dropped me off outside a gated community.

He let me in, and we sat at a kitchen table. About 15 minutes into the conversation, I glanced toward a circle staircase. On the wall was a photo of Muhammad Ali, surrounded by smiling faces.

“Why is there a photo of Muhammad Ali here?” I asked Tyjon.

“I live with his daughter, Rasheda,” he casually explained.

I left that house the same way I did in that taxi: focusing on the next few days of writing, and not the warning signs in front of me.

The lobby of the Travelodge was warm. Humid.

“Heady,” I said when the desk clerk asked for the last name. He slid me a key and motioned to the stairs, which were to the right, and my room would be down the hall.

I said thanks and thought about Andrew, about how ethical it’d be to write about the drugs, how the story of him climbing a sand dune and looking out on Lake Michigan would be, how deep down I really hoped the kid would make it.