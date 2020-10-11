Tales From the Road: Dreams of big stories lead to an iffy motel stay

Shut out of sports event coverage in spring-summer 2020 because of the pandemic, The World-Herald Sports Guys found themselves reminiscing about the places they’ve been and the crazy and amazing things they’ve seen. They share their best Tales From the Road in an occasional series that kicks off today. First up is Chris Heady, who traveled the country writing about the Huskers’ top recruits. Spoiler alert: It’s not as sexy as it sounds.
* * *
The only taxi in Muskegon, Michigan, was a pale blue minivan driven by a man with a mustache.
He parked by the curb outside the Travelodge around dinnertime, turned down the radio, sighed and looked me in the eye.
“You sure you want to stay here?” he asked.
I looked out the window. The paint on the gray building was chipping. Two cars were in the parking lot. Neither looked like they ran anymore. The road here was bumpy, with worn-down pavement and potholes.
At the time, I worked for an upstart sports website that forbade us from spending too much on travel, but simultaneously tasked us with traversing the country to tell the stories of high school recruits. As a low-maintenance traveler, that was fine by me, so $60 at Travelodge wasn’t an issue.
But my taxi driver wasn’t so sure.
“Seriously,” he said. “Don’t you have anywhere else to stay?”
I zipped up my backpack and got out, assuring him I’d be fine.
He reached into his pocket and extended a business card.
“For your ride to the airport tomorrow,” he said, before pulling it back, clicking a pen and jotting down his personal number.
“Just in case.”
I jammed the card in my back pocket and walked toward the hotel still in a haze. The world in the hours after finalizing the reporting part of a reporting trip jumps realities. In the walks through dimly lit college campuses after football or basketball games or, in this case, after spending an entire day with a 17-year-old recruit, two sides of your brain battle.
One side is focused on getting a meal or a drink and finding a way home. The other side is swimming in what just happened, and the stories to be told in the coming days. And on this day, I’d spent the afternoon and evening with Andrew Ward, a Husker recruit who, unlike most high schoolers, knew how to tell his tragic, remarkable story.
He recalled, with detail, sitting on the curb outside his childhood home after his family was evicted. A TV had been dropped on the driveway, so he sat next to shards of glass while his middle school classmates walked by after school.
He told me of sleeping at his aunt’s house, sharing a room with his infant brother and mom, who had spent the family money on drugs instead of rent.
He told me all of this while sitting in his head coaches’ office at Muskegon High School.
“Is she OK now?” I asked.
“Yeah,” he said. “Want to meet her?”
Andrew and I walked across the unkempt practice field that sat in the shadow of a rusty football stadium. He drove the maroon 2001 Ford Taurus he shared with his mom with the windows down.
I sat down on a couch that smelled of cigarettes in front of his little brother’s playpen while grandma cooked pasta in the kitchen. Andrew’s mother explained she’d been on crack cocaine the last few years, but she was clean now.
She and Andrew cried together, held hands and talked of the future. He was going to Nebraska in a few months to play football. She’d thought about moving down to Lincoln, too.
“I wanna push myself in the next four years now to build a foundation for my mom and my baby brother that they’ve never seen before,” Ward said. “And my mom, with her being sober and all that, I feel like I need to pay her back.”
The story was uplifting and sad and hopeful and worrisome, and when you fall into a story like that by accident, you can’t focus on much else. All you see are the potential words on a screen and the bullet points of an outline.
The same thing had happened a month prior, when I flew to Las Vegas to interview star receiver recruit Tyjon Lindsey. We weren’t sure where he lived, or who he lived with. He texted me an address as soon as I landed. An Uber dropped me off outside a gated community.
He let me in, and we sat at a kitchen table. About 15 minutes into the conversation, I glanced toward a circle staircase. On the wall was a photo of Muhammad Ali, surrounded by smiling faces.
“Why is there a photo of Muhammad Ali here?” I asked Tyjon.
“I live with his daughter, Rasheda,” he casually explained.
I left that house the same way I did in that taxi: focusing on the next few days of writing, and not the warning signs in front of me.
The lobby of the Travelodge was warm. Humid.
“Heady,” I said when the desk clerk asked for the last name. He slid me a key and motioned to the stairs, which were to the right, and my room would be down the hall.
I said thanks and thought about Andrew, about how ethical it’d be to write about the drugs, how the story of him climbing a sand dune and looking out on Lake Michigan would be, how deep down I really hoped the kid would make it.
I stuck the key into the door, turned the knob and found a hotel room with bags of clothes strewn out on the floor and two beds. Liquor bottles were stacked on the TV stand, a bowl of what seemed like soup sat on a table close to the door.
I froze — awaiting a scream. None came. I leaned forward and slowly closed the door.
“Huh,” was all the guy at the front desk said when I told him.
He typed a few things on the computer. He slid me a new key.
“Try this room,” he said, as if pointing out a number on the roulette table, as if the reservation I’d made was a guessing game.
This door opened and the two beds were void of clothes, no bottles on the floor. I stepped inside, closed the door and locked it, all three locks. I wondered if the cabdriver was right — maybe there was a better place to stay, but nothing was close. So I propped open my laptop and got to transcribing.
I called the only taxi in Muskegon, Michigan, at 6 a.m. the next morning, and he showed up at 6:15. I gathered my things and pulled the door open, forgetting the latch lock at the top was still fastened.
Didn’t matter. The latch fell clean off the wall and door, and plunked onto the ground. I grabbed it and handed it over to the front desk clerk before hurrying across the parking lot.
“How’d it go?” the cabdriver asked as we headed toward the airport.
“Fine,” I lied.
Chris Heady recently left his sportswriting gig with The World-Herald to pursue graduate studies in journalism at the University of Kansas. But he’s still talking sports @heady_chris.
