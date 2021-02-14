Teddy Allen, Huskers snap long Big Ten losing streak with last-second win at Penn State

“I told them, ‘You guys have been knocking on the doorl let’s go kick that thing down,” Hoiberg said. “They went out and continue to fight. That’s the thing I’m so proud of this group, is how they continue to go out there and battle. For me, yeah, probably a big sense of relief. And like I’ve said, it’s going to take getting one of these to understand you can do it, to know you can do it and find a way to use it as a stepping stone as the program.”

Notes

>> Derrick Walker was a winner at Tennessee, the school from which he transferred after two seasons, and he made key winning plays late in NU’s victory.

Hoiberg was pleased to see Walker — who had to sit out a season, then sit through a lengthy NCAA suspension — be a difference-maker late in the game.

Walker contracted COVID-19 during NU's monthlong pause, “and he’s struggling a little bit with that as well, at times,” Hoiberg said. “He made such huge plays for us in the game, and I’m happy for him.”

Walker has averaged 5.3 points and 4.8 rebounds since he joined the team for the Indiana game — NU’s last before the COVID-19 pause. He is averaging 21.7 minutes.