Teddy Allen, Huskers snap long Big Ten losing streak with last-second win at Penn State

As a big lead dwindled and his team’s chance for ending a long league losing streak waned, Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg pitched hope.
“I told them we were going to win the game,” he said. “I just wanted to instill the confidence in them.”
And, for the first time in 13 months, the Huskers did win a Big Ten basketball game, beating Penn State 62-61. The 26-game streak of conference losses is over, finished, kaput, and while its death rattle lasted for the longest, ugliest eight minutes of offense NU might play all year, Nebraska managed to survive it.
Junior Teddy Allen made the game-winning shot — an off-balance runner that he specializes in — with 12 seconds left, and junior Derrick Walker stripped Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington of the ball with 1.6 seconds left to seal the victory. NU celebrated a bit on the court and then — this being the age of COVID-19 — hustled away from a silent Bryce Jordan Center with its first win in almost two months.
“We’ve been hungry for this,” said Walker, who also dove on the floor for a loose ball in the final minute, which helped set up Allen’s shot. “…I credit my guys today. We never fell apart as that stretch started coming down to the end. We came closer and closer together.”
That stretch — starting at the 8:43 mark, when Allen made a shot to give NU a 60-49 lead — initially appeared to be a program, weighed down by losing, turning in on itself. Nebraska (5-12 overall and 1-9 in Big Ten play) didn’t score over 13 possessions as Penn State (7-10 and 4-9) chipped away, slowly, against an aggressive NU defense, which, since its return from a four-week COVID-19 pause, has become one of the league’s best. Nittany Lion guard Myreon Jones’ four-point play at the 1:58 mark gave PSU its first lead of the second half as Nebraska’s offense went “stagnant,” Hoiberg said, against Penn State’s trap defense.
“Wasn’t exactly a clinic on how to handle pressure there late,” Hoiberg said. NU committed five turnovers and missed eight shots during the lull.
But the Huskers didn’t hang their heads, either, Hoiberg said, and continued to rely on stingy defense. Nebraska has employed more of a zone approach in recent games — one in which Walker occasionally sags back toward the hoop — that allows deep 3-pointers but little else. Penn State simply didn’t make their 3s. PSU shot just 29% (9 for 31) from beyond the arc, including a 2-for-11 performance in the second half. At the rim, the Nittany Lions were stymied by Walker, whose defense on one end of the floor, and eight points on the other, helped give Nebraska a 34-16 scoring edge in the paint.
Walker’s defense on the final two possessions, Hoiberg said, were “such huge plays.”
First, on PSU’s second-to-last trip up the floor, the Nittany Lions missed two shots, got two rebounds and finally turned it over on a trip into the lane. Walker’s hustle on the floor helped the ball get to Dalano Banton and eventually to Allen, who scored from about 8 feet.
Then, at the end, Brockington got around Allen on a drive and downhill toward the hoop. Walker not only covered the “roll” man in PSU forward John Harrar, but he also walled off Harrar so he could challenge Brockington, whom he met in the air. With two hands, Walker grabbed and knocked the ball to Trey McGowens. NU was able to run out the rest of the clock.
“As a big, you see everything, and I’m down there at the rim, so it is my job to be there,” Walker said.
It was Nebraska’s first league win since Jan. 7, 2020. Allen led the Huskers with 14 points, while Walker finished with eight points and four rebounds.
After forging a halftime tie, Nebraska took immediate control in the second half with a set play that led to a McGowens layup, foul and free throw. McGowens scored eight of NU’s first ten points en route to a 45-38 lead. For 32 minutes, Hoiberg said, NU’s offense shared the ball better than it has throughout Big Ten play, with 19 assists. NU posts consistently dove to the hoops and got the passes to convert layups and dunks. Four Huskers had at least three assists, and guard Kobe Webster, coming off the bench, was the beneficiary of several. He finished with 13 points.
“When we do move the ball, we get the shots that we want,” he said. “I think we just stuck with it tonight and stayed consistent and committed to it, and it worked in our favor.”
Until the end. The vice of losing tightened. Webster said the team “kept positive energy.” Hoiberg said no one pointed any fingers as the defense — the effort portion of a game — remained constant.
But the coach could concede, too, that if Nebraska had blown that game, after losing in overtime to No. 6 Illinois, it would have been “devastating.”
“I told them, ‘You guys have been knocking on the doorl let’s go kick that thing down,” Hoiberg said. “They went out and continue to fight. That’s the thing I’m so proud of this group, is how they continue to go out there and battle. For me, yeah, probably a big sense of relief. And like I’ve said, it’s going to take getting one of these to understand you can do it, to know you can do it and find a way to use it as a stepping stone as the program.”
Notes
>> Derrick Walker was a winner at Tennessee, the school from which he transferred after two seasons, and he made key winning plays late in NU’s victory.
Hoiberg was pleased to see Walker — who had to sit out a season, then sit through a lengthy NCAA suspension — be a difference-maker late in the game.
Walker contracted COVID-19 during NU's monthlong pause, “and he’s struggling a little bit with that as well, at times,” Hoiberg said. “He made such huge plays for us in the game, and I’m happy for him.”
Walker has averaged 5.3 points and 4.8 rebounds since he joined the team for the Indiana game — NU’s last before the COVID-19 pause. He is averaging 21.7 minutes.
“It’s tough on anybody that goes through that — play one game, then have to sit, but we have some time to practice, I have some time to get in the gym and, at the end of the day, there’s games to be played," Walker said. "I can’t sit and dwell on it because I might be out of shape or things might not go my own. I just have to push harder.”
>> Because of some poor defensive performances earlier in the season, Nebraska is still one of the Big Ten’s weaker Ds, statistically.
But since NU returned from its COVID-19 pause, it has been one of the Big Ten’s best. Opponents are scoring 68.8 points per game and shooting 38.4% from the floor. According to KenPom and other stats, Nebraska has the league’s No. 1 3-point defense.
What’s changed? Sheer effort, Hoiberg said, is a big part of it. What else?
“Ball pressure — getting into the ball, making them feel us,” Hoiberg said. “Teams were too comfortable against us, and the execution in this league is too good. So that’s one thing. And the other is fronting the post. Derrick’s been a huge help since we got him back.”
Hoiberg credited posts Eduardo Andre and Yvan Ouedraogo for their play, as well, since the Huskers returned.
>> Nebraska now prepares for back-to-back games at Maryland on Tuesday and Wednesday night. The Huskers were to fly there Sunday night.
